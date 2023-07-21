President Joko Widodo is present among the citizens There is no distance. In the village of Sari Mulyo.





As long as Sarimulyo Internet Investigative Media – President Joko Widodo visited Sari Mulyo Village, Sukaraja Sub-district, Seluma District, Bengkulu Province, directly met and distributed basic necessities to residents, and gave them directly to mothers who had small children. regarding the framework of the presidential visit which was welcomed by the Seluma Regent, Erwin Oktavian SE, the officials of Seluma and Forkominda and the inhabitants of Sukaraja and its surroundings. Friday (21/7/2023)

“The number one person in Indonesia visited the village of Sari Mulyo concerning the ghosts, the community was enthusiastic about welcoming President Joko Widodo, the problem of ghosts in the regions has decreased each year and concerning the budget, please ask the mayor and the local regent. Poverty does not affect the environments and I hope that our children are all in good health, all intelligent and I hope. health, ”concluded President Joko Widodo. “After the event, Seluma Regent Erwin Oktavian gave information regarding President Joko Widodo’s visit to Sari Mulyo village. I thanked the central government for visiting Sari Mulyo village and hope the devilry will continue to decrease,” Erwin concluded. “Village Chief, Sari Mulyo Suparman, I would like to tell Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, who visited our village and immediately provided groceries to the general public and provided capital to mothers who have toddlers and young children to reduce diabetes in our village,” Suparman concluded. “The community who received the basic necessities, whose name I do not want to mention, I am very happy to be able to meet face to face, not only seeing on television but also the president of Sari Mulyo village, Sukaraja sub-district, Seluma,” the community concluded. Seluma Sukaraja Net Investigation Media. Bengkulu Regional Chief Yudi Wusono

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediainvestigasi.net/persiden-joko-widodo-hadir-di-tengah-tengah-warga-tidak-ada-jarak-di-desa-sari-mulyo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos