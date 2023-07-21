Boris Johnson calls on NatWest chief to resign if she leaked Nigel Farage account details

Boris Johnson has called on NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose to resign if she is found to have leaked details of Nigel Farage’s bank account to the BBC.

Farage, 59, yesterday received an apology from Dame Alison for the language used about the former Brexit party leader in a 40-page dossier.

However, an inaccurate story that Farage’s account was deleted because he had too little money was given to the BBC. It’s unclear who provided the account to Britain’s national broadcaster, but Dame Alison sat down with BBC editor Simon Jack at a charity event shortly before the story was published.

Responding to Farage’s Coutts’ cancellation, Johnson wrote for MailPlus: I fear that if Dame Alison was responsible in any way she really must go. “And Farage, if that’s what he wants, should have all his accounts reinstated immediately. It’s more than just one person’s bank account. “It’s about freedom before the law, for everyone in this country. It’s about the freedom to think and say what you believe provided you don’t break the law without fear of overt or covert persecution.

“This freedom has made our country great. It is threatened. It is time to fight. The former Prime Minister, who resigned as an MP before the publication of the Privileges Committee investigation into his comments in the House of Commons on Partygate, also called on City Minister Andrew Griffith to establish the full facts about how a false impression of Farages’ financial situation was given to the media. Griffith announced yesterday that the Treasury changes would increase the notice period given to customers to 90 days and require banks to clearly explain why they are terminating an account. His comments came minutes before Dame Alison issued an apology to Farage over NatWest subsidiary Coutts’ handling of his cancellation.

Dame Alison said: “I am writing to apologize for the deeply inappropriate comments about yourself made in the now released documents prepared for the Wealth Committee. “I would like to clarify that they do not reflect the bank’s point of view.” She added: “I believe very strongly that freedom of expression and access to banking services are fundamental to our society and it is absolutely not our policy to leave a client on the basis of legally held political and personal opinions. “To that end, I would personally like to reiterate our offer of alternative banking arrangements at NatWest.”

A comprehensive review is also being launched into Coutts’ processes on how these decisions are made and communications. Farage released a 40-page filing on Wednesday detailing Coutts’ decision to delete his accounts. He revealed that his accounts had been shut down because Farage’s views did not “align with his purpose and values”. The filing said that “while it is accepted that no criminal convictions resulted, comments and behavior inconsistent with the bank’s purpose and values ​​were demonstrated.”

