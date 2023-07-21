Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss Black Sea grain deal





Zelensky meets Erdogan during his visit to Türkiye Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks, discussing potential steps to preserve the Black Sea Grains Initiative despite Moscow’s withdrawal from the deal, Zelenskyys’ press service reported via Telegram on July 21. Read also: Biden to meet Zelensky and Erdogan in Vilnius Zelenskyy also thanked Erdogan for a successful meeting in Istanbul on July 7 and Turkey’s principled stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership. “We have coordinated efforts to restore the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative; unlocking the ‘grain corridor’ is a top priority,” Zelenskyy said. The president once again reiterated that Russia’s actions are putting much of the world on the brink of a food crisis. The threat of hunger hangs over more than 400 million people in many countries in Africa and Asia, the Ukrainian president said. Together we must prevent a global food disaster. The presidents also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. Zelenskyy asked Erdogan to help return Ukrainian prisoners, especially Crimean Tatars, held in captivity in Russia. Read also: Fire at Crimean base, occupation authorities block highway and prepare evacuation Earlier today, Erdogan said he planned to discuss Russia’s return to the grain deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. On July 17, Russia officially announced its withdrawal from the grain agreement after an attack at the Crimean Bridge. In addition, Moscow withdrew guarantees for the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. Read also: UN warns of lasting effects of Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent official letters to the President of Turkey and the UN Secretary General proposing a trilateral expansion of the grain initiative. For three consecutive nights, Moscow attacked the southern Ukrainian regions of Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson. On the night of July 19, they specifically targeted the infrastructure of the ports of Chornomorsk and Odessa, damaging grain terminals. Zelenskyy later said that Russia had destroyed 60,000 tons of agricultural products destined for China. The story continues Read also: Russia hits Odessa Oblast, hits agribusiness; 120 tons of cereals destroyed, several injured The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, allowed the use of three Ukrainian ports for food exports. Operations in the grain corridor started on August 1, 2022. Carried the voice of Ukraine in the world. Support us with a one-time gift, or become a patron! Read the original article at The new voice of Ukraine

