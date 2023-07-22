New Cold War undermines UN, says Guterres as Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing





A NEW cold war is undermining the base of the United Nations, the world body’s secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, warned on Thursday evening. Guterres said the post-Cold War era was over and great power confrontation and geopolitical tensions were once again the defining characteristics of the era. He spoke on the day US centenarian strategist Henry Kissinger met Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting billed as a tribute to China-US cooperation 52 years after Kissinger brokered the opening of diplomatic ties between the states. Guterres said the world today was plagued by increasingly deadly conflict, new fears of nuclear war, growing inequality, climate chaos and a pernicious pushback against women’s rights. He called on all States to respect the Charter of the United Nations so that the right to peace is guaranteed. In Beijing, President Xi hailed a bygone era of cooperation by welcoming Mr Kissinger as an old friend who, 100 years old, had visited China more than 100 times. Mr. Kissinger stayed at the same guesthouse as in 1971 during negotiations with Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai over recognition of the People’s Republic of China. Xi said the talks show that China and the United States need not be enemies if they can maintain mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. Kissinger said warmer China-U.S. relations were essential to maintaining each other’s prosperity and called for adherence to the terms of the Shanghai communiqué, a veiled rebuke to U.S. backsliding on recognizing the one-China policy on Taiwan. The US State Department said it did not represent the United States. What is the significance of the Kissinger journey? HenryKissingers’ trip to Beijing follows visits by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry, showing a desire to pull relations out of the freeze. The rhetoric portraying Kissinger and Richard Nixon, who negotiated relations with the People’s Republic of China in the 1970s, as visionary peacemakers is misleading. Kissinger coined the term humanitarian bombing and both waged a brutal war against Vietnam and supported a bloody coup in Chile. The rapprochement with China was a breakthrough, but the United States’ motivations were more gaining an advantage against the Soviet Union than a dawning era of peace and cooperation. Still, Beijing’s wish to remind the United States of that era makes sense. Washington then agreed to recognize Taiwan and China as one country, one of the many conditions on which diplomatic relations were based. Now the United States is walking away from these agreements. A war criminal like Kissinger cannot be rehabilitated given his association with some of the worst American crimes of the 20th century. But as with his 2014 warnings that the United States would provoke war on Ukraine by dismissing with contempt Russian fears of NATO expansion, his argument now that the United States must treat China with respect to avoid World War III is a tacit acknowledgment that we live in a multipolar world and that Washington cannot simply dictate to other countries trying to do so will end in tears. It would be a useful lesson for American and British politicians today.

