Talal calls for punishment of Imran Khan for secret leaks





Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Friday demanded harsh sanctions against Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan for leaking official secrets and undermining the country’s justice system.

Speaking to National Press Club (NPC) media, he claimed that Imran Khan used deceptive tactics to mislead the people and damage the country’s relations with foreign nations, especially the United States. It was alleged that Imran engaged the services of a foreign lobbying firm to improve his and his party’s image in the United States, he said.

Talal pointed to the speedy resolution of the pending cases against Imran, urging the judiciary to take appropriate action against Imran, the privileged individual. He said Pakistan could not afford to hold elections like those of 2018, where Imran Khan’s party would have been allowed to freely manipulate the process and oust opponents.

Political parties were reluctant to participate in such elections, fearing interference from disbelieving PTI workers who would enter polling stations and rig the vote, he said. Talal called for equal opportunities for all candidates and stressed the need to punish those found guilty of electoral malfeasance.

He criticized Imran Khan for consistently standing up for justice and equality, but at the same time seeking extended stay orders in several cases, including toshakhana and foreign funding, despite being found guilty. Surprisingly, no one is holding Imran and others accountable for their actions, even after the attack on sensitive army facilities on May 9, he said. Talal Chaudhry predicted that the 2023 elections would be a replica of the 2013 elections when the PML-N swept the polls.

He believed that holding elections on time and ensuring they were free and fair would strengthen the country. Imran Khan was accused of receiving dictation from former Army Chief of Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and surprisingly, of accusing the same man of instigating plots leading to his ousting from the corridors of power, he added. In response to a question, Talal claimed that if Imran Khan was brought to power again, he would repeat the mistakes of the past four years, leading to the destruction of the country.

