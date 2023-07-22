Raghav Chadha digs up Prime Minister Modi’s old tweet on Manipur and demands withdrawal of BJP government | Latest India News

Amid national outrage over atrocities against women in Manipur, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government by unearthing an old tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the then Congress government in Manipur. Raghav Chadha

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted in February 2017 saying: Those who cannot secure peace in the state have no right to rule Manipur. At that time Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress was the CM.

For this, the AAP MP posted a photo of himself holding a sign with Prime Minister Modi’s tweet on it, and demanded the removal of the BJP government and the imposition of presidential rule in the violence-hit northeastern state.

National outrage erupted on Wednesday after a May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities paraded naked by a few men went viral on social media. While four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, opposition leaders are demanding the resignation of CM Biren Singh and the imposition of presidential rule in the state.

Massive slogans and protests also rocked the monsoon session of parliament on Thursday and Friday over the Manipur situation, with the opposition demanding a discussion and statement from Prime Minister Modi in the chambers.

PM Modi’s first comment on Manipur

Ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary session, Prime Minister Modi, in his first comment on the Manipur situation, said, “This is a shameful incident for any society… who did this and who is responsible is another issue, but it has brought shame to our nation.” I call on all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order. Whether it’s Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur… the question of a woman’s honor is above all political.