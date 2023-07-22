Pakistani military court should not start trial of civilians involved in May 9 violence without informing Supreme Court (supreme justice)





Pakistan’s top judge on Friday ordered that the military court not open the trial of those involved in the unprecedented May 9 anti-government violence without informing the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial gave the directive while hearing multiple petitions challenging the military trial of civilians, mostly supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A bench of six members, including Judge Ijazul Ahsan, Judge Munib Akhtar, Judge Yahya Afridi, Judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Judge Ayesha A. Malik, hears the motions.

The case concerns the military trial of more than 100 suspects involved in attacks on military installations during a protest by supporters of Mr Khan when he was arrested in an alleged corruption case on May 9.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Mr Khan, 70, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Mr Khan was later released on bail.

In May, the federal cabinet approved that those involved in the attacks on military installations on May 9, the “black day”, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan, would be tried under the strict army law.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial countered an argument by lawyer Latif Khosa, the attorney for petitioner Aitzaz Ahsan, who equated the existing situation in the country with the rule of former military dictator General Ziaul Haq.

You cannot compare the current era with the era of Ziaul Haq. This is not the Ziaul Haqs era, and martial law is not imposed in the country. Even if a martial law-like situation arises, we will intervene, Bandial said.

Chief Justice Badial then ordered that the Supreme Court be notified before military trials of civilians began. The trial of the defendants in military courts should not begin without informing the SC, he said.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan told the court that many people were involved in the May 9 events, but after exercising caution, only 102 people were identified for court martial.

The government has previously said that the trial of those involved in the attack on military installations will be conducted in accordance with military laws, but it has been criticized by human rights bodies.

The controversy landed in the Supreme Court after petitions were filed against it by prominent figures such as former Supreme Court Chief Justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, a leading civil society representative Karamat Ali and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

