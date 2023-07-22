28% GST on online games: Industry stakeholders write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi





A group of 30 national and global companies that invest in online gaming have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the 28% GST that is levied on the industry. Industry stakeholders have also requested an audience with the Prime Minister or representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office. Investors in the letter mentioned that this tax would result in a potential write-off of $2.5 billion in capital invested in the sector. “The current TPS proposal will introduce the most onerous tax regime for the gaming sector in the world, resulting in a potential reversal of $2.5 billion in capital invested in this sector, which will negatively impact potential investments of at least $4 billion in the next 3-4 years and the gaming sector in India,” the letter reads. Also read: 28% GST on online games: Industry writes to government but decision unlikely to be reviewed, reports say Companies that signed the letter include Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Tiger Global Management, DST Global, ChrysCapital, Kalaari Capital and Alpha Wave Global, Bennet, Coleman & Company Limited. The letter also cited examples from the UK, US and France where the full face value tax has destroyed the industry. The letter also stated that it would affect the livelihoods of many Indians. “We very humbly submit that this deleterious impact on the industry is expected to result in the loss of over 50,000 highly skilled jobs and further loss of livelihoods for over one million Indian citizens indirectly associated with this industry,” he added. Also Read: May Revert to Advice Regarding 28% GST on Online Gambling: MoS IT Chandrasekhar Additionally, the letter pointed out that the TPS board’s decision contradicts the constitutional protection given to legitimate online games of skill. Last week the GST board levied 28% GST on all online gambling, horse racing and casinos on full face value. Industry stakeholders had called the move a “catastrophic blow” to the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.editorji.com/business-news/28-gst-on-online-gaming-industry-stakeholders-write-to-pm-narendra-modi-1689938500942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos