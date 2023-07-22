Why Donald Trump’s Radical Post-Election Agenda Matters





There was a lot wrong with Donald Trump’s candidacy in 2016, but among the most obvious problems was Republicans’ deliberate decision to avoid focusing on the details of governance and politics. Most candidates claim to at least care about presenting voters with a substantive vision, but the Trump team has practically displayed indifference.

One of the future president’s top political advisers said at the time that voters would be bored to tears if the GOP campaign focused on government. Trump himself insisted the public doesn’t care about public policy, which followed a campaign insider saying Trump didn’t want to waste time on politics.

As MSNBC’s Chris Hayes summed up in September 2016, the prospect of a Trump presidency was, for all intents and purposes, a black box. The host added: Nobody, probably not even Trump, knows what it looks like.

Four years later, the outgoing president was no better. Trump has been asked many times, even in conservative media, about his political priorities for a second term, and each time he misses the question. At one point, when the issue was brought up during a Fox News interview, the Republican bragged that he would do new things in a second term, but he failed to identify what those new things might be.

Eventually, the Trump team released a 50-point bulleted list of post-election priorities, but as we discussed shortly after, to call the list an agenda would be far too generous: it included goals such as a return to normalcy in 2021. The items on the list barely counted as half-written tweets, let alone elements of a presidential government agenda.

As Election Day approached, Joe Bidens’ campaign website featured relatively detailed proposals on 46 policy areas. As I noted in my book, Trump’s website literally presented no political plan and didn’t bother with a page of issues.

The good news is that, as part of his 2024 candidacy, the Republican has relatively specific ideas about what he would do with power if voters returned him to the White House, and the electorate will have ample opportunity to evaluate them on the merits. The bad news is that these ideas are fundamentally at odds with how the United States government is supposed to work.

I’m not talking about the direct-to-camera videos featuring bizarre campaign promises that Trump periodically releases. Music videos have all the sophistication of pencil-written bumper stickers.

Rather, I am referring to the revelations in this New York Times report, published earlier this week, sketching out the details of something called Project 2025: Republicans plan a radical expansion of presidential power that would concentrate authority directly in his hands.

[Trump and his associates intend] shift the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that currently functions, by law or tradition, with any measure of independence from White House political interference, according to a review of his campaign policy proposals and interviews with people close to him.

The vision is, among other things, ambitious.

Federal agencies currently working independently would be controlled by Trump. Government spending approved by Congress would simply not happen, at Trump’s discretion, as his future administration plans to renew confiscation practices.

Or put another way, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination finally has a post-election plan. This is called a radical and authoritarian takeover. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat explained in an MSNBC column this week that Trump’s vision would make the United States similar to authoritarian systems in which the executive branch wields outsized power relative to the judiciary and legislature.

Moreover, before the former president’s supporters suggest that the Times report is some sort of exaggeration, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary. As Dan Drezner, professor of international politics at Tufts noted, it will be difficult for the Trump campaign to claim inaccuracies in the story, since the [article] generously quotes Trump loyalists like John McEntee, Russell Vought, Steven Cheung and Heritage Foundation Chairman Kevin Roberts.

There was only one top presidential candidate left, who twice ran for national office with nothing resembling a government platform, settling on a post-election plan that is fundamentally at odds with his own country’s democracy.

