Henry Kissinger, an old friend of China, according to Xi Jinping | Today’s News





Chinese people value friendship. We will never forget our old friend and his historic contribution to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and strengthening friendship between the peoples of the two countries, Xi Jinping told Henry Kissinger on Thursday, according to state media. Photo: EFE-XINHUA/Huang Jingwen Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met in Beijing with former U.S. Foreign Minister Henry Kissinger, whom he described as a longtime friend for his role in bringing the two countries closer together in the 1970s. The meeting between Xi and the 100-year-old former secretary of state comes at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and China, despite the fact that Washington has tried to defuse the tension with several visits by senior officials to China in recent weeks. We suggest: Migration overthrows a government in Europe and causes divisions, such as in Latin America Chinese people value friendship. We will never forget our old friend and his historic contribution to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and strengthening friendship between the peoples of the two countries, Xi told Kissinger on Thursday, according to state media. Follow El Espectador on WhatsApp The former US official was a key figure in the historic rapprochement between China, led by Mao Zedong in the 1970s, and the United States. When he was a national security adviser, he traveled secretly to Beijing in July 1971 to prepare for the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and pave the way for the historic tour of US President Richard Nixon in 1972. It has not only benefited both countries, but also changed the world, Xi said. Today, the world is experiencing changes not seen in a century, and the international landscape is also experiencing enormous ones. Once again, China and the United States are at a crossroads and the two sides must make a decision, added the leader of the Asian giant. Kissinger thanked Xi for receiving him at Diaoyutai Residence, the same building he occupied in 1971. Relations between our two countries will be at the heart of world peace and the progress of our societies, the former US official added. You may be interested: In El Salvador, the prosecutor searches the homes of Colombians accused of fraud Kissinger, a legendary diplomat, according to the Chinese press Chinese state television described Kissinger as a legendary diplomat, noting that since 1971 he had visited China more than 100 times. On Wednesday, he was received by senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi, who thanked him for his historic contributions to thawing Sino-US relations. The Chinese official, the Communist Party’s top diplomat, added: US policy toward China requires Kissinger-style diplomatic savvy and Nixon-style political courage. The former head of US diplomacy met Tuesday with Chinese Minister of Defense Li Shangfu, who is subject to US sanctions. The opening of the United States to China propelled the economy of the Asian giant out of isolation and since then it has managed to become the second world power, behind the North American country. Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, made a fortune advising companies to invest in China and spoke out against tougher US policy toward Beijing. For his admirers, he is a visionary, but for his detractors, he is a war criminal, implicated, among other things, for his support for coups in Uruguay, Chile and Argentina. Have you heard of the latest news around the world? We invite you to see them at El Espectador.

