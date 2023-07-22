Landmark defense deals are evidence of warming Saudi-Turkish relations – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Menekse Tokyo

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh are improving as bilateral ties continue to warm after the signing of a major defense export deal, analysts say.

During his official tour of the Gulf this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday evening signed a number of agreements with Saudi Arabia, which many experts see as a signal on the future of defense cooperation between the two countries.

They included a key defense cooperation agreement and an agreement between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and Turkish defense equipment manufacturer Baykar for the supply of drones.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman underscored the important nature of the agreements, saying they aim to improve the readiness of the Kingdom’s armed forces and strengthen the country’s defense and manufacturing capabilities.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, said the deal was the largest defense and aviation export contract signed by a Turkish company to date. His brother Selcuk Bayraktar is the company’s chairman of the board and its chief technology officer, and is Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Baykar is renowned for its Bayraktar TB2 drones, unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with laser-guided missiles that cost about the same as US and Israeli drones. As part of the deal, Turkiye will also export an undisclosed number of medium-altitude, long-endurance Bayraktar Akinci armed drones for the Saudi air and naval forces.

The agreement also includes technology transfers and joint production projects to help improve the advancement of high-tech development capabilities in both countries. Another agreement is expected to be signed for the purchase of Turkish smart munitions and other payloads, with plans for them to be produced locally in the Kingdom.

This significant development is surely the start of a new era in Turkish-Saudi relations, Sine Ozkarasahin, a defense analyst at the Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy (also known as EDAM), an independent think tank in Istanbul, told Arab News.

She believes that in the future we can expect more collaboration between Ankara and Riyadh in the defense industry, in segments such as air defense and missiles, but especially in smart weapons, such as autonomous and unmanned systems and other technologies (based on artificial intelligence).

She added: Both countries are very invested in (research and development) in the military sector. As their Vision 2030 document illustrates, the Saudis are currently one of the pioneer countries leading the breakthrough of AI in the Middle East.

Agreements like this also demonstrate that they see the potential for the rapid expansion of the Turkiyes’ defense technology industrial base.

Over the past four years, Turkey has offered locally developed and produced drones, especially those made by Baykar, for sale to friendly countries with which Ankara seeks to strengthen its ties.

Turkish armed drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, have proven effective in a number of conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The TB2 in particular has earned a deserved reputation as a high-performance and cost-effective platform, thus playing a pivotal role in the advancement and growth of the Turkish defense aviation industry.

Ukrainian forces used the flagship Turkish drone for strategic communication in the early stages of the conflict with Russia, and were credited with helping to halt the Russian advance.

Between 2019 and 2023, Turkey signed unmanned aerial vehicle co-production agreements with several countries, including Kazakhstan, Ukraine and now Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom is the seventh country to buy Akinci drones from Baykar, and as the list of export customers grows, the latest deal means Turkey has managed to expand its drone sales to cover all the wealthy Gulf monarchies. The agreement with Riyadh is also a significant signal that relations between the two countries are improving.

Meanwhile, Baykar is developing an unmanned fighter aircraft, a project that highlights Turkiyes’ continued commitment to advancing its capabilities in the unmanned aviation sector.

Leo Peria-Peigne, a researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the French Institute for International Relations in Paris, said that after several years of chilly relations, ties between Riyadh and Ankara are heating up and Turkish authorities are actively seeking to use arms deals as part of this process, not only in relations with the Kingdom but with other countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Right after the end of the Kingdoms’ blockade on Qatar, rumors emerged about a potential arms deal between (Riyadh and Ankara), especially on drones (unmanned aerial vehicles), rumors that were used as evidence of improved relations, he told Arab News.

In addition, an arms deal is also a kind of guarantee that the two countries will maintain good relations for a period of time, as most of the profits from these agreements are made in training and maintenance services.

As Turkey’s economy grapples with hyperinflation, its defense industry is an effective way to attract an influx of foreign currency, Peria-Peigne said.

Arms contracts are also used by Ankara to strengthen its diplomatic attractiveness and support its efforts to seduce, particularly towards countries in Africa and Central Asia, he added.

Meanwhile, Peria-Peigne said, the industrial benefits for Saudi Arabia expected from the deals will help the Kingdom diversify its economy in line with the goals of its Vision 2030 program, which calls for half of the country’s military equipment to be manufactured locally by the end of the decade.