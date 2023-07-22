Jokowi says government will ensure stunting reduction in all regions





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said the government will take steps to ensure that the prevalence of stunting in all parts of the country continues to decline, enabling the 2024 target to be met. He made the statement during a visit to Sarimulyo Public Health Center in Seluma District, Bengkulu on Friday to review stunting prevention measures and regular health checks for infants at the centre, according to a press release from the Presidential Secretariat. “Today I have come to Seluma district in Bengkulu to make sure that all our children and infants are healthy. We also want to make sure that the prevalence rate of stunting will decrease every year. It will not disappear in a blink of an eye but will gradually decrease,” he said. Jokowi commended efforts to address stunting in Seluma district which has helped reduce its prevalence in the region. He also pointed out that regular health checks at public health centers are a good measure to ensure that children grow up healthy. “The health checks are meant to ensure that all of our children will be healthy and have a bright future as advanced human resources,” he said. The government has pledged to allocate sufficient budget to ensure that the national stunting rate drops below 14 percent by 2024, he added. “Because we are aiming for the stunting prevalence rate to drop below 14% next year in 2024, we will always increase the budget as we are keen to meet the target,” he said. The head of state also affirmed that the government will regularly monitor and review the reduction of stunting in each region to control the overall prevalence of stunting. “We will check it every two weeks and every month, and from there we can see which regions have a high or lower rate of stunting successfully. We will always control the effort through such measures,” he explained. Related News: Governor of South West Papua urges support to reduce cases of stunting

Related news: Regulation helps local governments reduce cases of stunting: BKKBN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/289119/jokowi-says-government-to-ensure-stunting-reduction-in-all-regions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos