Trump proposes death penalty for human trafficking





Former President Trump on Friday released a campaign proposal to punish human traffickers with the death penalty, his latest tough-on-crime policy unveiled as part of his 2024 White House bid.

“When I return to the White House, I will immediately end Biden’s border nightmare that traffickers use to exploit vulnerable women and children,” Trump said in a video released by his campaign.

“I will urge Congress to ensure that anyone caught trafficking children across our border receives the death penalty immediately,” he added.

The former president has proposed re-implementing Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that was lifted earlier this year, to deport migrants more quickly and return those trafficked across the border to their home countries.

Trump also used the campaign video to promote “Sound of Freedom,” the controversial box office hit that chronicles a Department of Homeland Security agent who says he investigated pedophiles and trafficking rings. The former president screened the film this week at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

The film became popular in conservative circles but drew criticism from anti-trafficking experts, reports Rolling Stone. Controversy also surrounds lead actor Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard, for his earlier reported endorsements of conspiracy theories.

Trump’s anti-human traffickers campaign proposal echoes his previous wishes to impose the death penalty on convicted drug traffickers.

The former president’s use of the death penalty as a deterrent comes as he seeks to bolster his tough-on-crime credentials in a GOP primary where his use of clemency powers and support for criminal justice reform could be viewed as a vulnerability.

