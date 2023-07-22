The big winner of the by-elections was… Boris Johnson

The Tories held Uxbridge and South Ruislip by just 495 votes against Labor (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty)

Yesterday’s trio of by-elections felt like a progressive sports day: everyone was getting a prize. How’s that for classic British fair play?

Although the by-elections are not the end of everything, as we race towards the next general election, they are fascinating events that test newspaper polls with real human beings at the polls. And give people like me something to get excited about.

So what have we learned? Never bet against the Liberal Democrats in a Southern by-election right now. They continued their remarkable run of success with a big win in Somerton and Frome, taking another seat from the Conservatives. They’re going to need a considerably bigger Ed Davey stunt department. Their results also show that people have developed a taste for tactical voting and rather like it. Whether this will continue in a general election remains to be seen, but it will certainly play a role.

The fact that the Lib Dems did so poorly at Selby and Ainsty and Labor lost their deposit at Somerton and Frome hints at a quiet and informal alliance, certainly when it comes to the allocation of resources and the difficulty with which a party chooses to fight for a seat when they know a rival could knock out the incumbent Tory MP. Does Sir Ed turn out to be Sir Keir Starmers Paddy Ashdown, who was so instrumental in the success of Labors 1997?

As for the Tories, it came as a surprise to everyone (especially them) that they hold Uxbridge and South Ruislip by just 495 votes. But one gets a win and it gave party chairman Greg Hands a lifeline for the morning media rounds. It was no longer a 3-0 defeat.

But that doesn’t change the political gravity and it still looks like the Tories are at the end of their term. Conservative voices are valiantly claiming that the Ulez referendum, which effectively became Uxbridge, is the key to winning the next election. It’s for the birds, though. Where they are right is that it will be a clear dividing line in the next London mayoral election.

Unfortunately, the big beneficiaries of Uxbridge are the right-wing climate skeptics within the Conservative Party who can use this victory to hammer home their message that green issues put off the public. It’s a big shame for all of us who care about climate change, but there’s no doubt that it gives the green shit culture warriors a boost (don’t tell the anti-vaxxers).

However, perhaps the biggest winner is Boris Johnson. It was his dream result. A victory for the conservatives, but in a heartbeat he will now undoubtedly claim bragging rights in a column on Ulez, even if he introduced the whole idea in the first place.

There was good news and bad news for Labour. Last night’s landslide victory at Selby and Ainsty gives Starmer permission to say there will most likely be a Labor government with a majority after the next election. It seemed like overkill to many after local elections in May, but he won that right. He should be credited with passing all the electoral tests he is subjected to by commentators. Selby was declared the one who really proved he was on track for a Labor majority and he won big, with a 24% swing in the Tory heart.

Do you remember how murderous Labour’s reaction was to Hartlepool’s 2021 by-election loss? Many saw this as the beginning of the end for Starmer and a sign of Johnson’s unstoppable march forward. Well, life comes fast to you. Especially in British politics. And especially for the Labor leader, who took the party, in Tony Blair’s own words, from the brink of extinction to the brink of government, a feat not to be overlooked.

But there is still a long way to go before a general election which could be held in November next year according to reports and a lot can go wrong for Labor during this period. This is what Uxbridge and South Ruislip have shown. The Tories managed to arm Ulez, but they shouldn’t have been allowed to.

There was a distinct disconnect between London Mayor Sadiq Khan and local Labor MPs in these outer London seats (as well as the Starmers office). Local MPs like Clive Efford (Eltham) have long argued the principle is right but it makes sense to delay implementation when there is a cost of living and fuel crisis and the cost of replacement-compliant cars is also rising. The fact that Uxbridge Labor candidate Danny Beales changed his position so late in the campaign speaks to an internal tension that should have been resolved sooner.

There are two issues here. One is how to navigate politics around well-meaning environmental proposals during an economic crisis. Luke Akehurst, a prominent Starmer supporter and NEC party member, warned of the impact of robust anti-car policies, saying they are understandably popular in inner urban areas but alienate working-class voters in outlying areas of cities. We need to listen because this could be Brexit’s new cultural corner. Motorist politics is sure to be back for London’s upcoming mayoral election.

The division between Khan, Labor MPs and the party centers on this issue and raises a second interesting point: Starmer versus mayors (those within the Labor movement who currently hold power). Many elected Labor leaders in nations and regions hold strong and proud views on issues such as green policies, the granting of tax powers, free school meals and the two-child cap on benefits, which will inevitably cause tension within the party, especially as the National Policy Forum meets in Nottingham this weekend.

Labor is very keen on empowering local leaders, but how much is that when it comes to the practicalities of winning a general election?

However, while Uxbridge is an interesting blip for Labor and raises bigger questions, it shouldn’t dominate the overall narrative as Ulez won’t be a national issue. The main lesson from the local elections, and now the Thursday by-elections, is that this country is crying out for change, and voters are smart enough to figure out who to support in which part of the country to make that happen. No conservative should feel safe.