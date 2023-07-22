Regulators Say Steve King Can’t Participate in Summit Pipeline Hearing

Iowa regulators have blocked efforts by former U.S. Representative Steve King to participate in a hearing to determine whether Summit Carbon Solutions should receive a permit to build a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline through Iowa and a power of eminent domain to ensure it can acquire the necessary land.

The Iowa Utilities Board issued an order this week denying King’s efforts to join the hearing as an intervenor, which would allow the former Republican congressman to submit testimony, offer witnesses, request information from Summit, cross-examine witnesses and submit arguments after the hearing.

King, who represented northwest Iowa in Congress from 2003 to 2021, sought to intervene in the Ames case because of what he said were his concerns about whether eminent domain is constitutional. His application was one of many in a wave to be filed before the July 10 deadline set by the council. The council has previously granted other requests to intervene in the case.

The three-member board also on Wednesday denied claims from more than 100 Iowans who were not directly in the path of the proposed pipeline, while allowing participation from 20 Republican lawmakers, seven ethanol plants and dozens of landowners in the path of the project, many of whom oppose the project.

The lawyer asks: what does “directly affected” mean?

Summit has proposed building a nearly 690-mile pipeline through 30 counties in Iowa, capturing carbon dioxide from ethanol and other industrial agricultural plants, liquefying it under pressure, and transporting it to North Dakota, where it will be sequestered deep underground.

The council said in its order that it allows people to intervene who own directly affected property.

Omaha, Nebraska, attorney Brian Jorde has filed about 300 requests to intervene from his clients, but less than half have been granted. He asked the council to reconsider.

What does directly impacted mean? My parents who farm and have a lease agreement believe they are directly affected,” Jorde said. “My people who live within a few hundred feet of the proposed pipeline feel directly affected.

Several Iowans have raised concerns about safety. Carbon dioxide, an asphyxiant, is heavier than air. And when released into the atmosphere, the odorless, colorless gas sinks, displacing oxygen. Depending on concentration levels, exposure can cause everything from headaches and drowsiness to confusion and death.

Summit, one of three companies that want to build carbon capture pipelines, said the project would be safe, meeting or exceeding federal guidelines. The developers argue that the pipelines are necessary to reduce the carbon footprint of ethanol, of which Iowa is the main producer. This would help keep it viable amid growing restrictions on carbon emissions, which are linked to global warming.

“The landowners are more than frustrated”

The Iowa Utilities Board will decide whether Summit needs a permit to build a hazardous liquids pipeline and whether it qualifies for eminent domain powers, allowing the company to force reluctant landowners to sell it access to the project.

The board agreed to let 20 state lawmakers, called the Republican Legislative Interveners for Justice, participate in the hearing because regulators agreed in February to allow state Representative Charles Isenhart, a Democrat from Dubuque, to intervene.

Counsel stated in its order that persons denied formal participation in the hearing are likely to have the same or similar interests that will be represented by parties permitted to intervene. Additionally, the council said landowners targeted for eminent domain and unrepresented by counsel will have an opportunity to comment at the start of the hearing, scheduled for Aug. 22 in Fort Dodge.

Jessica Mazour, conservation coordinator for the Sierra Clubs Iowa chapter, said her group had helped several people file requests to intervene and the order did not specifically state whether the requests were granted or denied.

Jorde said the order leaves several questions unanswered.

The landowners are more than frustrated. This process works well for industry, but it doesn’t work well for landowners, he said.

The council gave five days to those denied attendance at the hearing to file additional information in support of their claims.

Anna Ryon, a Des Moines attorney representing King, said she would file additional information in hopes of including it. King threatened to file a federal lawsuit challenging the use of eminent domain for the project. But Ryon said the decision has not yet been made.

