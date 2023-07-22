Judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case





(CNN) — A federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that Special Counsel Jack Smith filed against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said the trial could begin as early as May 20. A preliminary hearing in the case will take place on May 14.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If that deadline is met, the trial would fall deep into the 2024 race for the White House, amid several GOP presidential primaries. That would be a rebuke to Trump and his legal team, who wanted to postpone the trial until after the November 2024 general election.

However, Cannon’s order also means the case will proceed at a much slower speed than Smith’s team proposed, when they recommended an expeditious schedule that would begin trial in mid-December this year. Such a schedule would have a trial conclusion before the start of primary voting in the 2024 election, where Trump is the GOP’s leading candidate.

The vast majority of state primaries will be over by mid-May, although Nebraska, Maryland and West Virginia are due to hold their primaries on May 14. Oregon votes the following week and a handful of states, including New Jersey, are now due to vote on June 4.

While it’s likely the nomination process will be mostly decided by May, recent history has many examples of the race remaining a delegate fight well into early summer.

Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, were charged in June with an indictment alleging the former president unlawfully withheld national defense information and which accused the two defendants of engaging in obstructive conduct. Both pleaded not guilty.

In his new order, Cannon cited the “voluminous” evidence prosecutors are turning over to the defense as well as the complexities that the classified documents at the heart of the case will bring to the proceedings. She also said the court will “face extensive pre-trial motion practice on a number of legal and factual issues, all related to a 38-count indictment.”

Nonetheless, she was unconvinced by Team Trump’s arguments that these issues warranted putting a trial date on hold altogether, writing that she “sees no sufficient basis in this case to delay entry of a scheduling order.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/atlanta/news/judge-sets-may-2024-trial-date-for-donald-trump-in-documents-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos