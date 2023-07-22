Xi Jinping and two paintings. “The Chinese are very adept at shaping the narrative”





Xi met Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse diplomatic complex in western Beijing, where Kissinger was received during his first visit to China in 1971. At the time, Kissinger was the first senior US official to visit communist China. His talks with the Chinese led to US President Richard Nixon’s “icebreaker” visit to China in 1972, CNN recalls. The rest of the text is below the video. Xi Jinping on the United States: the two camps must again make a choice During Kissinger’s visit to China, Xi Jinping called his guest an “old friend”. We will never forget your historic contribution to the development of China-US relations and the strengthening of friendship between the two nations. China and the United States are again at a crossroads, and both sides must make a new choice, Xi said. Kissinger said the visit to China was a “great honour” and thanked the Chinese leader for meeting him at a building he may have visited in the 1970s. US-China relations are crucial for the peace and prosperity of both countries and the world, the former US secretary of state said. China’s “Return to the Pre-Nixon Years”. two paintings bear witness to this CNN notes that Kissinger’s visit to Beijing follows a series of recent trips by US government officials to China. The state of the country was recently visited by, among others, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Xi’s meeting with Kissinger is another sign that for China in its interactions with the United States, unofficial people-to-people relations are becoming more important than official ones, according to Suisheng Zhao, director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at the University of Denver. Zhao described the trend as “a throwback to the pre-Nixon years” before the two countries established diplomatic relations. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, pointed out that during the Kissinger-Xi meeting, the two men were seated at a small tea table. CNS/AFP Henry Kissinger during a meeting with Xi Jinping (July 20, 2023)

When Antony Blinken came to Beijing, he sat at a large table, on top of which sat the distant ruler of China. Wu will judge that it is “an eloquent sign of these relations”. LEAH MILLIS / POOL / AFP Antony Blinken (fourth from left) during a meeting with Xi Jinping (June 19, 2023)

These two appointments are very different from each other. The Chinese are very adept at shaping narratives and optics, he said. RDO: CNN

