Pakistan: Imran Khan guilty of orchestrating the attacks of May 9, according to the government

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been found guilty of inciting attacks on military bases, including the Lahore corps commander’s house, the state authority investigator told a terrorism court on Friday. Nonetheless, ATC Lahore has extended Khan’s pre-arrest bail in five terrorism cases until August 8. “A special prosecutor told ATC on Friday that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Punjab Police has completed its investigation into the May 9 attacks on military and state buildings and found Imran Khan guilty of aiding and abetting and other terrorism charges,” a court official told PTI.

Khan showed up under the watchful eye of the court amid tight security. Investigator Farhad Ali Shah said Khan was responsible for planning the May 9 attacks and his arrest was necessary to gather evidence, according to PTI. He said Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf led a mission and incited party workers against the army before the May 9 attacks. This impulse prompted the assault on army bases, he said.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan extended Khan’s pre-capture bail until August 8 and guided the examiner to consider other arguments at the next hearing. Following Imran Khan’s capture by paramilitary officers, distress erupted in Pakistan on May 9 and saw the burning and vandalism of numerous military and state structures, including the army headquarters for Rawalpindi and the ISI working in Faisalabad.

Police have arrested 10,000 PTI workers and more than 100 are being tried under the Army Act. Khan denied engineering or inciting the attacks, saying it was a well-planned plot to kick his party out of the upcoming polls.

Cypher case apparent attempt to disqualify me: Imran Khan

Imran Khan has attacked the country’s government alleging that the resurgence of the encryption controversy is an “apparent attempt” to exclude him from the elections by the ruling parties. He further said that the ruling parties have “messed up” in re-establishing the issue.

The Pakistani director of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, during his visit, accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Asif Ali Zardari and former army chief of staff Qamar Javed Bajwa of plotting to eliminate him. “The leaders just have a one-point plan, for example, step-by-step instructions to kick the PTI director out and send him to jail. To satisfy that arrangement, they have now presented the code,” he guaranteed.

“Anyway, they’re confused that this code is their erasure,” Dawn said, quoting Khan.

