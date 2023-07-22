Trial of Trump’s classified documents set for May, ahead of 2024 election





Comment this storyComment

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump’s indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents has scheduled his trial to begin late May next year, rejecting claims by the president’s former lawyers that a fair trial could not take place until after the 2024 election as well as the Justice Department’s request to begin as early as December.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon heard arguments from both sides on Tuesday and said she would issue her decision quickly. On Friday, she scheduled a jury trial in the Fort Pierce Division of the U.S. District Court for South Florida during the two-week period that begins May 20, 2024.

Picking a date that could be further delayed based on pretrial motions and other issues was complicated. Trump was indicted earlier this year in New York and is expected to stand trial there in March. On top of that, Trump’s attorneys wanted Cannon to accommodate his busy campaign schedule.

Trump is the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination. By the end of May, the bulk of the Republican primary contests will be over, meaning there’s a significant possibility that Trump could stand trial in the classified documents case as his party’s presumptive nominee. Delaying proceedings until after the election, on the other hand, would have raised the possibility that if Trump or another Republican won, they could try to pressure the Justice Department to drop the case once in office.

Criminal investigations Trump faces are eating up his campaign funds, message

Trump and longtime aide Waltine Walt Nauta were charged last month in a 38-count indictment accusing the former president of improperly keeping 31 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private club in Florida. Prosecutors alleged that Trump enlisted Nauta to help him keep certain highly classified documents despite government efforts to have them returned.

Both men pleaded not guilty in separate appearances in court in Miami. Trump has attacked this case and other investigations scrutinizing him as politically motivated.

The case was randomly assigned to Cannon, whom Trump nominated to the bench in 2020. Cannon came under scrutiny last year for a controversial ruling requested by Trump that allowed an outside review of documents the FBI seized from his Florida residence as part of the investigation. An appeals court panel unanimously decided she was wrong.

Oversight of the documents trial puts Cannon in an extraordinary spotlight, and her every move is likely to be dissected as observers watch to see if she appears to favor one side or the other. Cannon can have a significant impact on the course of the trial, as she decides what evidence can be included and decides any potential motions challenging the charges.

During the hearing this week, federal prosecutors said holding the trial in December would give defense attorneys ample time to review evidence in the discovery process. But Trump’s legal team argued that the amount of government evidence was immense and needed more time.

Cannon agreed, writing in its order on Friday that the discovery material is extremely large and will take a long time to review and digest.

The judge didn’t seem sold on other arguments from Trump’s lawyers, including their assertion that the level of intense attention on him would diminish after the 2024 election, or that it would be extremely difficult to sit an unbiased jury before then. She suggested at the hearing that the open demand from Trump’s side to push things until after the election was untenable, saying: We have to set a timetable.

The latest on Donald Trump’s investigations and where they stand

Trump’s lawyers also said that in addition to campaigning, Trump would be embroiled in other court cases in the near future. There’s the criminal trial in Manhattan, as well as civil suits to be tried in New York in October and January.

And more criminal charges are possible: Trump faces separate investigations related to efforts by him and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat, one led by an Atlanta-area prosecutor and another led by federal investigators. The Atlanta-area case is expected to result in a charging decision in August. Separately, Trump announced on social media on Tuesday that his attorneys had received a letter from the Justice Department saying he could be charged in the federal investigation.

The documents case will be tried under the rules of the Classified Information Proceedings Act, or CIPA, a law that sets out the pretrial steps that must be taken to decide what classified information will be used in court and how. These steps could delay the trial as they may result in more motions and pre-trial hearings than a typical case.

Trump’s lawyers said that because this is a CIPA case, it should be considered a complex designation that could allow more time before the trial begins. The government countered that there were only two defendants and that the legal issues at the heart of the case were not new.

Cannon took up position somewhere in the middle.

This is a CIPA case, which while in itself cannot be a fact warranting designation of this case as complex under the Speedy Trials Act, strongly advises in that direction here given the substantial amounts of classified discovery, the anticipated CIPA briefing, and the need for defendants and the Court to adequately review classified discovery under appropriate safeguards and after pending logistics are resolved, she wrote.

How the government’s rules for classified documents could help Trump delay his trial

The gun order on Friday also set out a schedule for preliminary hearings and court deadlines that are expected over the next few months. She said she would ask prosecutors and defense attorneys to make additional submissions on how to select a jury for the trial, a process that Trump’s lawyers say could be extremely difficult.

By next Thursday, prosecutors must submit a proposed settlement that Trump and his lawyers would have to sign before they can view classified documents as part of the discovery process. Cannon asked both parties to discuss the proposal before it is tabled by the government. But defense lawyers will be able to file a motion opposing the proposed deal, with a hearing on it scheduled for August 25 if necessary.

By September 7, the government must turn over a first batch of classified documents to the defense team for viewing as part of the discovery process. The government said it had already given lawyers for Trumps and Nautas much of the unclassified evidence.

Cannon has also scheduled several recordings, deadlines and preliminary hearings that are defined in CIPA.

John Wagner contributed to this report.

Offer this itemGift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/21/trump-trial-date-classified-documents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos