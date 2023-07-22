Bidens’ complicated relationship with China poses a danger to us all

Thanks to House investigators, it has become increasingly clear: President Biden was aware and was probably involved at Hunter Biden business relationships linked to the Chinese Communist Party. And he almost certainly lied about it.

This evidence comes from credible IRS whistleblowers who testified to this effect, as well as bank statements, emails, audio tapes and eyewitnesses who confirm Biden’s complicity.

It also emerges from the incessant prostration by the Biden White House to China. If our president has took money from Chinese companiesofficials in Beijing know all about it and no doubt appreciate the leverage that knowledge gives them on a unpopular american president. This vulnerability must terrify Biden and is the only possible reason imaginable for this administration to continue to bow down to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

One after the othersenior White House officials traveled to Beijing, enduring humiliation at the hands of Xi despotic government; recently the White House confirmed that Biden himself was can’t wait to join the queue. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and now climate envoy John Kerry have made the trip, with little to show for their efforts but a series of self-inflicted embarrassments.

Imagine: The US Secretary of State traveled to Beijing to plead with the Chinese to reopen vital lines of communication between the armies of our two countries and was rebuffed. Embarrassingly, Blinken was kept on edge, unsure if he would even meet Xi, who eventually agreed to spend 30 minutes with him but later told Chinese media the meeting was just a “courtesy”.

Yellen began her journey by bowing several times to a puzzled Chinese official, looking more like a bobblehead doll than a Treasury Secretary. His visit was also useless. She told “Face the Nation” on CBS “It’s important to build person-to-person relationships and open up ongoing channels of communication.” After establishing this bar in the basement, she described her trip as “successful”.

A few days before his trip, China draconian borders imposed on exports of gallium and germanium compounds, vital ingredients for chipmaking, in effect warning Biden that he may frustrate his efforts to rejuvenate U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Xi didn’t even grace Yellen’s trip with a photo shoot.

More recently, our climate czar Kerry ventured to China, hoping against all hope that the world most aggressive builder of coal-fired power plants would repent and buy Biden’s climate bigotry. No dice. After four days of meetings that produced no progress, Kerry said both sides agreed to “meet intensively” go forward.

Here’s a radical thought: wouldn’t an uncompromising White House bring China to us?

After all, this is China whose economy is falteringwhose record youth unemployment is destabilizing, whose demographics are disastrous for long-term growth, whose debts are exploding, exports are collapsing and, above all, who are losing foreign companies en masse.

China is reeling in part because its power-mad ruler has assumed complete control of the country and economic policy. Xi issued erratic and often contradictory dictates that unsettled his citizens. Sentiment and optimism are lowthwarting government ambitions to inspire a consumer-driven economy after decades of reliance on massive debt fueled infrastructure and real estate investments.

Xi, in attack successful tech entrepreneurs and companiesdeclaring excess wealth detrimental to the state, “missing” frames and the insertion of greater party control into every business, has shaken the country’s confidence and discouraged foreign investment. It is also possible that China’s misdeeds will wreak havoc; the country’s crackdown on distasteful publicity is not absolute.

After all, it is China that seems to have released COVID-19 on an unsuspecting world, lied about the disease and hid information about the origins of the pandemic and other vital facts that could have prevented millions of deaths. China has also been a strong supporter of Russia despite its illegal invasion of Ukraine, violates countless international treaties and customs, stolen trillions of intellectual capital and hacked our government “secure” websites. More recently, China hacked State Department emails, including those of our ambassador in Beijing — the ultimate insult.

Xi has also sent spy balloons hovering over US military installations, lied about these incursions and is obviously strengthens its military presence in Cuba, just off our coast. His government has also strengthened fortifications in the South China SeaAfter former promising President Obama wouldn’t, and his military in recent months has harassed and in danger our planes and ships.

If all these accusations weren’t enough, surely the Biden administration must lament China’s continued rejection of its hallowed climate agenda. Xia made it clear that he disdained Biden’s new green world, though he may welcome the pell-mell push for all-electric that will make the United States even more dependent on China.

Contrary to former President Trump, Biden has taken a rather soft line on China, only mildly opposing Beijing’s ongoing provocations and so gently protecting American interests. He held in place most fares from former presidentknowing that Americans supported Trump’s attempts to level the playing field in trade.

Ukraine could win but become a failed state Before Congress acts on AI, it should fully understand the existing legislation



But, early last year, his Justice Department canceled Trump’s China Initiative, a program designed to counter Beijing-sponsored theft of American research and technology. Biden’s White House called off the effort although FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted that his office opens a new China-related case every 12 hours and that “there is simply no country that poses a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation, and our economic security than China.”

Biden is toeing a cautious and dangerous line, having to appear tough on China because Americans sees Beijing as a serious threat. At the same time, Biden appears to fear offending officials who could eventually destroy his presidency. That Biden could be compromised is dangerous not only for the president, but also for the United States.

Liz Peek is a former associate of the large Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company. Follow her on Twitter @lizpeek.