Trial of Trump’s classified documents in Florida to begin in May 2024





Updated July 21, 2023 2:33 PM ET

A federal judge has said the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, charged with withholding and concealing classified and top secret documents, will begin in Florida on May 20, 2024.

This timeline places the trial at the end of the Republican presidential primary process. Trump is currently the frontrunner for the GOP nomination and may have already become the nominee by then.

In her order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said the evidence in the case is “extremely voluminous and will take considerable time to review” and includes classified and top secret documents that require special handling procedures. She also says the case meets the legal definition of a “complex” case, requiring a longer trial schedule.

A Trump campaign spokesperson responded to Cannon’s order, calling it “a major setback in the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump due process. The busy schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue to fight this empty hoax.”

Trump faces 37 counts, including more than 30 violations of the Espionage Act, for alleged withholding of documents related to national security. He is also accused, along with his assistant Walt Nauta, of making false statements and conspiring to obstruct justice.

The federal indictment alleges Nauta moved dozens of boxes containing classified documents at Trump’s direction to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and then lied to federal investigators about it.

Nauta’s case will also go to trial on May 20. Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lawyers for the former president had asked for the trial to be postponed until the end of next year. They said Trump’s busy schedule of running for president again and juggling multiple lawsuits and two criminal indictments necessitated waiting until after the 2024 presidential election.

In court, Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, told the judge that his client deserved special consideration. “It is intellectually dishonest to stand up in this court and say this case is like any other,” Blanche said. “It’s not.”

Trump’s defense team also said the sheer volume of documents that will be entered into evidence, which includes more than a million pages of documents, and the legal complexity of the case were reasons for an extended trial schedule.

Prosecutors working with special counsel Jack Smith had wanted an early trial date in December. In his argument before Judge Cannon, prosecutor David Harbach said there was no reason for Trump to receive special treatment.

“Mr. Trump is not the president, he is a private citizen indicted by a grand jury,” Harbach said. He also dismissed a claim from Trump’s attorneys that the publicity and media coverage surrounding the trial is another reason for his delay.

The publicity surrounding Trump, Harbach said, is “chronic and almost permanent.”

Read Donald Trump and Walt Nauta’s indictment:

