President Joko Widodo leads the Adhyaksa Bhakti Day Ceremony





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo became ceremonial inspector on the 63rd day of Bhakti Adhyaksa (HBA) or the anniversary (HUT) of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia. The ceremony was held on Saturday in the courtyard of the Education and Training Agency of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Ragunan, Jakarta. reported Between, President Jokowi was present wearing a dark blue suit, red tie, white shirt and black skullcap. Also present were Attorney General ST Burhanuddin, National Police Chief General Sigit Listyo Prabowo, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, former Attorney General and other guests. The participants in the ceremony were about 1,000 members of the Adhyaksa Corps who hailed from various state attorneys in Greater Jakarta. The theme of Bhakti Adhyaksa Day 2023 or the 63rd HBA is “Tough and Humane Law Enforcement Protects National Development”. The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia started presenting itself as an independent institution on July 22, 1960 based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 204/1960 so that to commemorate this, July 22 will be designated as Adhyaksa Bhakti Day. The separation of the Attorney General’s Office from the Ministry of Justice was the result of a cabinet meeting stipulated in the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia of August 1, 1960 No. 1960-1960. 204/1960 which was later legalized to become Law No. 15 of 1961 regarding the main provisions of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office. Since 1960, the position of Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia has become that of a ministerial level within the cabinet. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&is-pending-load=1#038;cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a> The regulations governing the work of the Attorney General’s office have also changed several times, namely from Law No. 15 of 1961 to Law No. 5 of 1991 and again updated with Law No. 16 of 2004 concerning the office of the prosecutor so that the office of the prosecutor becomes a government agency that exercises state power in the field of prosecution and other powers. The Attorney General’s office as the controller of the process of the case (Dominus Litis) and has a central position in law enforcement because only the Attorney General’s office can determine whether a case can be brought to court or not based on valid evidence according to the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Attorney General’s Office is also the only body responsible for enforcing criminal decisions (general director).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/berita/295433/presiden-joko-widodo-pimpin-upacara-hari-bhakti-adhyaksa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos