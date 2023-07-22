Labor has knives after failed plan to win Boris Johnson’s former seat – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON Sadiq Khan lost the Labor Party this election.

Those were the words of the newly elected Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. But that was also the conclusion reached privately on Friday by some of Labor leader Keir Starmers’ allies.

Labor had battled to win two long-standing Tory constituencies in by-elections this week. He focused his resources on the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty, which the Tories initially hoped to hold. Labor managed to burn a Tory majority of 20,137 there, the largest they have ever overthrown in a by-election.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a constituency on the outskirts of London which had been represented by Tory Boris Johnson before he left, were seen as the easier target of the two. It had a relatively narrow Conservative majority of 7,210, and changing demographics had worked in favor of the opposition.

Internal Labor data in recent weeks suggested they were on course to win it. There was no attempt to manage media expectations.

In the end, the Tories held on by a microscopic margin of 495 votes, with candidate Steve Tuckwell declared the winner after a recount. The result attributed to local opposition to an anti-trafficking policy called ULEZ exposed divisions between Keir Starmers’ office and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Speaking to Selby campaigners about the Uxbridge result, Starmer said on Friday: ‘We knew ULEZ was going to be a problem and of course we all have to think about it, including the mayor.

POLITICO spoke to activists and Labor officials as the dust settled on the fight. They were granted anonymity to speak candidly about what happened immediately after the campaign.

ULEZ, you lose

Ask a Labor MP what he lost at Uxbridge and he’ll say: ULEZ.

ULEZ stands for Ultra-Low Emission Zone, the charging policy for drivers of polluting vehicles in central London. It is designed to tackle pollution and clean the air in the capital and is extended to the outskirts of the city, which includes Uxbridge.

Some Labor MPs and campaigners say the expansion, championed by Khan, has become a cost of living issue for drivers living in the suburbs.

Some Labor campaigners say Ultra-Low Emission Zone expansion has become a cost of living issue in suburban London | Carl Court/Getty Images

It challenges Sadiq’s judgement, said a well-connected Labor activist who is allied with Starmer. He must have some sort of explanation for why, even given his own election in May 2024, he decided it was the right time to start doing it and then not sell it properly. It was a poorly timed policy and it was poorly executed in terms of communication.

The same activist said there was widespread frustration among the base that the offices of Starmers and Khans had spent days back and forth over how to approach the ULEZ issue in the by-election.

It meant Labor candidate Danny Beales changed his stance in the crucial first weeks of the campaign. Asked about his views on ULEZ, Beales told ITV on June 13: We all need cleaner air.

But at a meeting on July 4, Beales changed tack and said it was not the right time to expand the scheme. On the final weekend of the campaign, Labor activists were ordered to hand voters who raised ULEZ a leaflet by Beales saying he opposed it. Meanwhile, a few days before the vote, Khan hosted an event with three religious leaders to endorse the policy.

Asked if he would now reconsider expanding ULEZ on Friday, Khan insisted it was the right move for the BBC. We want to clean the air in London, I think it’s a human right, he said.

Khan’s administration hopes the row will have exploded by the time he is re-elected next spring and argues that many voters will find they are unaffected by ULEZ after its implementation.

When asked if the policy would affect him politically, Khan told the BBC: Municipal elections will be next May, hopefully ULEZ will be expanded by the end of August. A senior Labor Party official said Khan’s response to the result had been tentative.

But an ally of the Mayor of London said: Winning Uxbridge and South Ruislip was always going to be a struggle for Labour. Labor haven’t won that seat for five decades and Tony Blair didn’t even win it in the 1997 landslide. It’s a disappointing result and Sadiq has been clear he listens to Londoners and is still looking for ways to address their concerns.

The first Starmer-allied Labor activist quoted above said: This is a political problem and there is no operational solution that could fix it. THE [Labour by-election team] coped as well as they could have done with what they were given to play.

Elections, not selections

Not everyone agrees. The problem in Uxbridge is seen in some quarters as broader than just ULEZ politics, and there are fears that London’s Labor Party is focusing too much on factional issues rather than grassroots campaigns. Exceptionally, two additional very experienced regional organizers have been recruited to help with the campaign from the start. Normally one organizer per by-election campaign.

A second Labor official said the party was not well prepared for a by-election in the region despite indications that Johnson could quit. The view among MPs, especially London MPs, is quite ruthless. If the campaign had been ready when the by-election was called, we would have won. If we could take Selby from a standing start, why couldn’t we take Uxbridge?

Uxbridge and South Ruislip Boris Johnson’s former seat had been seen as an achievable target by Labor ahead of the by-election | Carl Court/Getty Images

Regardless of the concerns raised by ULEZ, what could be more concerning [is] the ability of London parties to organize themselves in the capital. Not dealing with ULEZ is a symptom of this. The London region is far too focused on picks and not winning elections, they added, referring to the party’s relentless focus on controlling the selection of its parliamentary candidates.

A third Labor official agreed with the above assessment and said: There seemed to be a lot of dissatisfaction at various points in the campaign about the way it was being run. They seem happy to throw Sadiq under the bus for now, but where does that get them?

From London to Manchester

The Uxbridge result put a spring in the Conservatives’ stage on Friday morning and gave Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reason to argue that things weren’t as bad for his party as they seemed.

The Tories are now looking to more widely replicate the success of what a senior Tory official called a bullshit campaign.

Voters’ opposition to low-traffic areas could help the Tories in the London mayoral race next spring, but the party is looking to exploit it in other parts of the country, such as Greater Manchester, the Tory official said.

Friday afternoon’s YouGov poll found half of voters oppose ULEZ-style surcharges in their area, up nine points from June 2021.

In Greater Manchester, Labor Mayor Andy Burnham has postponed a decision on a clean air zone, which was originally due to be implemented in 2022. Tory MPs in the region have sought to portray the policy as ‘Burnham’s CAZ tax’.

“It’s an open wound because all the signs are still up on the roads,” said a Labor MP.

Some Labor now fear the Tories waging Uxbridge-style campaigns in several parts of the country could yield unexpected results in the next general election if they do not threaten the prospect of a Labor majority.