The Chinese government offers love, but entrepreneurs don’t buy it





In the darkest moments of the 2008 financial crisis, former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao gave a lesson a group of US government officials and business executives in New York. In the face of economic difficulties, he said, trust is more valuable than gold. The Chinese economy was then shaky. Now it’s hesitant, faced with the bleakest outlook in decades, and China’s leaders are learning the hard way exactly what Mr. Wen meant. Beijing unveiled a set of 31 points of guidelines Wednesday to boost private sector confidence. After three years in which the government has cracked down on private enterprise, stifled innovation and exalted state-owned enterprises, the document represents a virtual concession from the Communist Party that its campaign has failed spectacularly. Shares on the mainland and in Hong Kong, where many of China’s biggest private companies are listed, fell on Thursday but recovered on Friday. Some entrepreneurs rushed to hire the guidelines in the official media. But privately, others I’ve interviewed dismissed the holiday pep talk in words that can best be translated as, Save it for the suckers.

By now it is clear that the country’s economic problems are rooted in politics. Restoring trust would require systemic changes that provide real protection for the entrepreneurial class and private property. If the party buys into the political agenda of the country’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, who has dismantled many of the policies that have unleashed China’s economy, its promises on paper will remain mere words. The stock market reaction has been very honest, said a tech entrepreneur. Investors have sensed how desperate the party is, he said, and how meaningless the guidelines are. At its core, he said, the issue of trust is an issue of government credibility. Beijing has lost almost all of its credibility in recent years, he said. If he really wants to remedy the situation, he can at least apologize for his misdeeds. He cited a document the party issued after the Cultural Revolution admitting some of its mistakes under the leadership of Mao Zedong from 1949 to 1976. Others pointed to similar measures taken by the party at the time, such as the rehabilitation of persecuted cadres and intellectuals. At the very least, they said, the government should release Ren Zhiqiang and Sun Dawu, outspoken entrepreneurs who are serving 18-year prison sentences after their arrests in the recent crackdown. Or, another entrepreneur told me, the government could repay the fines he levied on his business, which he said served as punishment for not toeing the party line and revenue for overextended local government. He said he felt like he was robbed.

None of the business owners I have spoken to expect the government to take any of these actions. They all spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities. The Communist Party has always been suspicious of the wealth, influence and organizational skills of entrepreneurs. In the 1990s and 2000s, the party felt it needed a vibrant economy to rebuild its legitimacy after the Cultural Revolution and the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square. According to none other than Mr Xi in 2018. But Mr. Xi is not a fan of the capitalist class. Its economic thinking can be summed up in its slogan, Bigger and stronger public enterprises. Under Mr. Xi, private companies and entrepreneurs have been under constant attack from both the government and online commentators. The situation has deteriorated since the start of the pandemic. Over the past few years, China’s leaders have attacked the country’s biggest private companies, vilified its most famous entrepreneurs, decimated entire industries with arbitrary regulation and refused to budge on Covid policies when many companies were struggling. In 2021, a comment titled, Everyone feels it, a profound transformation is underway! was reposted on many major official media websites. Praising the suppression of the private sector and the political proposition known as common prosperity, the commentary said: This is a return from capital groups to the masses and a transformation from a capital-centric to a people-centric approach.

But after abruptly ending its zero Covid policy last December, the government appeared to realize it needed the private sector to help revive the economy, which has suffered both from the pandemic and from China’s deteriorating relationship with the United States and other key trading partners. The rebound fell short of expectations and business and consumer confidence plummeted. Why do many people save money and reduce their expenses? Why do ambitious entrepreneurs hesitate to plan and invest for the long term? Sun Liping, professor of sociology at Tsinghua University writing in an article last month. It’s because they feel uncomfortable. He said that for China to come out of its slump, the government needs to create a reassuring business environment. What the business community in China is getting is a charm offensive. We have always regarded private enterprises and entrepreneurs as part of our people, Mr. Xi said in March, repeating from 2018. The head of the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s economic planning agency, held a series of meetings with business leaders, pledging to support them. Then came the 31-point guidelines. Most Chinese businessmen support the government and willingly follow what it says. Yet some contractors’ comments on state media sound more like pledges of party loyalty than genuine expressions of confidence. Pony Ma, chief executive and chairman of social media and gaming giant Tencent, writing, The party’s central committee attaches great importance to the private economy and private enterprises and has always treated us as one of their own, echoing Mr. Xi. He is committed to adhering to our role as connector, toolbox and helper.

Some entrepreneurs simply repeated a series of party statements. Li Shufu, founder of Geely, one of the world’s largest automakers, said, As a private entrepreneur, we should strengthen our confidence in development, pursue the implementation of the eight-eight strategy, implement the sweet potato economy, bravely shoulder our responsibilities, and carry forward the four thousand spirits. The jargon came entirely from Mr. Xi’s instructions on how to develop the economy of Zhejiang province, where Geely is headquartered. Lai Meisong, chairman of ZTO Express, a delivery company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said the guidelines made him warm and inspired. His company will remain grateful to the party and follow the party’s advice, he said, echoing Mr. Xi, who said in March: “When private companies encounter difficulties, we give them support, and when they encounter confusion, we offer guidance.” Ben Qiu, a lawyer who practices law in Hong Kong and the United States, summed up the leaders’ comments in a social media comment: Emperors’ clothes are fabulous. Some people have noted that most of the 31 points are not new. One goal that attracted a lot of attention was to actively and carefully carry out the work of developing party members in the private sector. The guidelines called on contractors to be patriotic and maintain party leadership on private sector work. China’s private sector began to grow in the 1990s when the government attempted to separate the Communist Party from business. It was not a fair time at all, there was a lot of corruption. But the government has tried to stay away from business. No matter how many words of support the party offers now, it will be difficult for the private sector to feel confident. Mr. Sun, the Tsinghua sociologist, in May reposted a speech he gave in 2018: Private companies don’t need support. They need a normal social environment governed by the rule of law.

