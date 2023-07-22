Imran found guilty in May 9 chaos, counterterrorism court says





LAHORE/FAISALABAD – A special prosecutor informed the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday that Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been found guilty during an investigation into six terrorism cases related to the May 9 vandalism.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah made the statement before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, who was hearing applications for interim release ahead of the arrest of the PTI chairman in the cases. Imran Khan also appeared in court when his bail expired.

The special prosecutor indicated that the investigation was carried out by the president of the PTI within the framework of these cases. He maintained that during the investigation, the president of the PTI had been found guilty. He pleaded with the court to reject the PTI president’s bail requests.

To this, the court requested further submissions from the parties, at the next hearing date, August 8, and also extended the interim bail of the President of the PTI. The PTI president had been named in six cases, including the Jinnah House [corps commander’s house in Lahore] Attack Case, Askari Tower Attack Case, Shadman Police Station Burning and others.

In addition, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday withdrew a stay order issued to Imran against coercive measures in the May 9 cases, in which he was not named. The single bench comprising Judge Aalia Neelum heard the motion filed by the President of the PTI for the consolidation of all cases of the May 9 riots against him. A junior attorney informed the court that senior attorney Sardar Latif Khosa was busy in Apex court and requested an adjournment of proceedings. He also asked the court not to withdraw the stay order issued at the last hearing. However, the court adjourned further proceedings indefinitely but did not extend the stay order. On July 14, the LHC prevented police from taking enforcement action against Imran Khan in the May 9 cases, in which he was not named. Meanwhile, Uzma Khan, sister of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday in an illegal land transfer case.

A spokesperson for the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said that the ACE police have registered a case against 9 defendants including Uzman Khan who is accused of having transferred 300 Kanals of state land in his name to Chak No.7/2 and 11/2 from Tehsil Athara Hazara, Jhang in 2019 and 2021 through false transfers. In this case, the JIT had summoned Uzma Khan for investigation. Therefore, Uzma Khan appeared before the JIT at ACE Faisalabad Regional Headquarters where Legal Anti-Corruption Deputy Director Shehram Muzafar and Anti-Corruption Deputy Director conducted an investigation, the spokesperson added.

