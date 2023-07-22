Indonesian President Joko Widodo leads the 63rd Adhyaksa Bhakti Day Ceremony at the Prosecutor’s Office





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo presided over the 63rd Adhyaksa Bhakti Day (HBA) Day 2023 Ceremony at RI Attorney General’s Education and Training Office (Badiklat), Ragunan South Jakarta on Saturday (22/7/2023), this year’s HBA with the theme Rigorous and humane enforcement of laws protecting national development.Read also: Preservation of culture, Samosir DISBUDPAR organizes the Regional Cultural Week 2023 in Sigulatti In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wished the entire Indonesian Attorney General’s Office a happy 63rd Bhakti Adhyaksa Day. The President of the Republic of Indonesia said that the people of Indonesia urgently need the service of all the Adhyaksa people, namely service to uphold law, service to uphold justice and service for the progress of Indonesia. The President of the Republic of Indonesia has indicated that the authority of the Attorney General is very broad and includes investigation, prosecution, confiscation and restitution of assets and other powers. Therefore, this great authority must be used correctly, professionally and responsibly. Also Read: Hundreds of Residents Assault Free Medical Treatment at Sam Ratulangi Airport In addition, the President expressed satisfaction with the public’s confidence in the Attorney General’s office which continues to grow. According to a polling agency, in August 2022 it was 75.3% and in July 2023 the level of public trust in the Attorney General’s office reached 81.2%. Also Read: West Java Governor Launches Trans Pakuan BRT Operations This (percentage of public confidence) is the highest figure in the last 9 years. I congratulate you, but be careful. Because maintaining/increasing public trust is not easy. Don’t be complacent, President Jokowi said. President Jokowi indicated that public confidence must be maintained and increased through better performance, through systematic and institutionalized work, as well as through the realization of planned and comprehensive transformations from the center to the regions.Also Read: Regional Secretary Setiawan Launches Health Heroes Nutrihunt App in West Java High public trust is an important capital for transformation, driving the reform of the Attorney General’s Office in all aspects/levels, and improving the quality of human resources through selective recruitment of lawyers through intensive training, raising the ethical standards, professionalism and integrity of prosecutors, he said. President Jokowi also appreciated the hard work and performance of the Attorney General’s office in recovering the state’s significant losses in recent years. The President of the Republic of Indonesia hopes that the Attorney General’s Office can continue to improve its performance and gain public trust.

In addition, the President of the Republic of Indonesia advised to continue to improve work efficiency, digitize, optimize the use of information technology, facilitate public access to legal services, increase information disclosure and be responsive in handling public reports. A clean and responsible device is mandatory. Continue to improve device accountability and service to the community. There shouldn’t be unscrupulous officials in the attorney general’s office playing with the law, entrusting project partners, entrusting imported goods and various other disreputable actions, he said. In addition, the President of the Republic of Indonesia has indicated that the role of the prosecutor as a state prosecutor is very important in protecting state interests, preventing misuse of state finances, maintaining and returning state property, including resolving land disputes and international trade disputes. Concluding his remarks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia said that the mandate he has conveyed does not only apply to the Attorney General’s Office, but also to all other law enforcement officials, including the Indonesian National Police, KPK, supervisors and auditors at central and regional levels. Attending the ceremony were Attorney General ST Burhanuddin, DPR Commission III Chairman RI Bambang Wuryanto, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Indonesian National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Head of BPKP Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, Chairman of the Indonesian Prosecutor’s Commission Barita Simanjuntak, Deputy Chairman of KPK Nawawi Pomolango, Retired Attorney General Abdul Rahman Saleh, Hendarman Supandji, HM Prasetyo, Retired Deputy Attorney General Darmono, and Chairman of KBPA Noor Rochmad, Junior Attorneys General and Indonesian Prosecutor’s Office K abadiklat. (Muzer) Share:







