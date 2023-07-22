Xi clings to partnership with weakening Putin

Cardboard cutouts showing images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen outside a gift shop in Moscow, Russia, June 29. (Photo: Reuters)

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin might have played his assigned role by meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on June 29. But despite the show of artificial unity, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not have lost sight of the fact that Mr. Prigozhin’s very public mutiny last month has deeply weakened the Russian leadership. As Ukraine counter-offensives and Russia’s battlefield casualties mount, Xi’s “limitless” partnership with Putin is rapidly turning into a military liability for China.

Of course, China insists that the failed Wagner Group putsch did not threaten its own cooperation with the Kremlin. Just hours after Mr. Prigozhin halted his march on Moscow, the Chinese Communist Party issued a statement dismissing the revolt as an internal matter. Inside China, news of Mr. Prigozhin’s uprising has been scarce as censors sanitized Chinese social media of any hints that Mr. Putin might have been shot. State media duly reiterated the regime’s support for Russia, described the Western reaction as overdone and said Mr Putin’s position was safe.

It is understandable that Mr. Xi maintains this facade, given the number of times he has shown enthusiasm for China’s ties with Russia and his personal relationship with Mr. Putin. The two have met some 40 times over the past decade, repeatedly confessing to a shared worldview. Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine shortly after Mr Xi announced their “limitless” partnership, and photos of the handshake during Mr Xi’s visit to Moscow in March – three days after the International Criminal Court indicted Mr Putin for war crimes and issued an arrest warrant for him – showed their bond remained strong.

In the multipolar world that China touts, Russia remains the key to coercing the United States and its allies. The “comprehensive strategic partnership” that Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin announced in March encompasses everything from cooperation on “de-dollarization” to pursuing parallel policies in Iran, Syria and Africa – where China’s investments and rising profile complement Russia’s growing military and political presence. Notwithstanding the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Xi stressed that China’s strategy towards Russia “will not be changed by the turn of events…no matter how the international landscape changes.”

Xi is also always keen on maintaining stability in his country. The last thing China’s economy – already facing intensifying headwinds – needs is a rocky relationship with Russia. Falling industrial production, weak consumer demand and weak exports are hampering China’s post-Covid recovery. Although Russia accounts for only 3% of China’s total trade, bilateral trade grew by 30% in 2022 and has already increased by 41% in May. China buys Russian oil and gas at a great price, and its exports help Russia sustain the war and keep its economy afloat.

Moreover, Mr. Xi is deeply invested in Sino-Russian military cooperation. Under his leadership, defense relations accelerated after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and incursions into eastern Ukraine, despite ensuing sanctions. While bilateral defense cooperation has plateaued since 2020, China still benefits from access to advanced Russian weapons, military exchanges, joint exercises and high-tech air, naval and early warning systems.

But as important as these tangible returns may be, China cannot ignore the growing intangible liabilities associated with its ties to Russia. After 16 months of failures on the battlefield, the Russian armed forces have lost 50% of their combat effectiveness, the British military commander estimates, with the United States putting the number of Russian casualties at more than 100,000 since December alone.

It is safe to assume that China’s own generals are both stunned and disappointed by these results. China’s last war dates back nearly half a century, against Vietnam. Any hopes he had of drawing new ideas from a winning Russian playbook in Ukraine have now been dashed.

The factors behind Mr. Putin’s failures should trouble Mr. Xi personally. Consider Russia’s competing chains of command and the constant shuffling of generals in Ukraine. Senior Chinese military brass will wonder what to expect in any conflict in East Asia that calls for joint operations with Russia.

Even without the Kremlin’s incompetence and confusion, the US government-funded Center for Naval Analysis concludes that Russia and China still have a long way to go to create an effective military partnership. As things stand, “the episodic establishment of joint operations centers and the occasional use of each other’s military installations remain the only instances of advanced military cooperation.”

More importantly for Mr. Xi, Russia’s muddled decision-making is not confined to the battlefield. As the Carnegie Endowment’s Mikhail Komin suggests, the army’s lukewarm response to Mr. Prigozhin’s coup raises fundamental questions about his loyalty. Mr. Xi already knows about this problem. As part of his broad anti-corruption campaign in the 2010s, he oversaw a high-profile purge of the Chinese military to root out competitors and critics. One wonders what was going through his mind as the Wagner group marched on Moscow while the Russian armed forces did nothing.

China no doubt has its own opinion of Mr Prigozhin and the specific Russian military leaders he has sought to challenge – namely Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. But these are just a few of the many players in the Kremlin’s murderous struggle for position and privilege.

Others include Gen Shoigu and Gen Gerasimov’s respective predecessors, Anatoly Serdyukov and Nikolai Makarov. A decade ago, Mr. Komin reminds us, they carried out a reform program to reorganize the army, eventually laying off some 80% of the Russian army’s colonels and 70% of its majors. This household opened the doors to new agents who are not beholden to today’s incumbents. These players are stationed in Russia’s 11 time zones and its chain of command, and where their loyalties ultimately lie is anyone’s guess.

Likewise, it remains to be seen whether the questionable integrity of the Russian chain of command will fundamentally change Mr. Xi’s strategic calculus or overall designs. The fact that the Russian security services have arrested at least 13 senior officers and suspended or dismissed 15 others following the revolt of Mr. Prigozhin can only worry Beijing. For now, however, it would seem that Mr. Xi cannot do without even a weakened and humiliated Mr. Putin.©2023 Syndicate Project