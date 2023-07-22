International conspiracy to tarnish India: Along with Goa, 5 BJP-led states passed resolutions against BBC Modi docu





Three months after the controversy surrounding the BBC documentary Titled India: Modi’s Question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Goa Assembly suddenly passed a resolution on Friday calling on the central government to take tough action against the British broadcaster. It became the fifth BJP-run state to do so.

The Goa Legislative Assembly passed a resolution with [a] majority to condemn the BBC’s act of defaming the nation by airing a documentary based on lies against a democratically elected leader of India, said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The resolution added: The documentary holds the then CM (Modi) (Gujarat) directly responsible for these unfortunate events that took place in Gujarat, which stands in stark contrast to the Nanavati Commission’s stab at the state government over the Godhra carnage and resulting communal riots, the resolution reads. Opposition parties opposed the resolution saying the matter is pending and should not be discussed in the House.

On March 25, the Maharashtra Assembly passed a resolution against the BBC documentary, saying the film attempted to slander the country’s judicial system and create a religious divide. The resolution, proposed by BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar, passed by voice vote. The opposition was not in the House when it was raised. On March 23, the Assembly of Assam passed a resolution against the BBC documentary, demanding the strictest possible action against the broadcasters’ malicious and dangerous agenda aimed at inciting religious communities, stoking religious tensions and denigrating India’s global reputation. BJP MLA Bhubon Pegu, who proposed the resolution, questioned the timing of the documentary’s release and alleged an international conspiracy against India. It was a very sad and heartbreaking event. What could be the BBC’s motive behind making this documentary 20 years later? They could have done it then, in 2010, or in 2012. But what is the motive behind its release in February 2023? This is when India becomes rashtraguru, from assuming the G20 presidency, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives leadership to the world A year ago, after administering vaccines to 220 million people, India’s economy has passed through the economy of Britain to become the world’s fifth largest economy. This is Britain’s real tragedy. This is the real tragedy of the BBC. It hurts them that a country they ruled for 200 years has now overtaken them to become the fifth largest economy. They are not able to digest this. This is an international plot against India, he said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is also related to Assam, as it is related to the independence of the Indian judiciary. It’s not about the BBC, it’s about complying with court or court orders A few days ago, a Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justice AM Khan, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice CT Ravikumar, not only gave Narendra Modi a clear notice in their 450-page judgment, they also described the entire episode as a political conspiracy. On March 13, the Madhya Pradesh legislature passed a no-confidence motion against the BBC after it was introduced as a private member’s resolution by BJP MP Shailendra Jain and seconded by Minister Narottam Mishra. Before the motion was passed by voice vote, Jain said the BBC aired a reprehensible documentary misinterpreting the 2002 Gujarat riots and portraying Modi in a bad light. He said the documentary also decried the country’s judiciary, which amounts to contempt of court, and added that the judiciary operates independently and freely in India. Jain said the central government should take action against the broadcaster. On March 11, the Gujarat Assembly became the first to propose such a resolution. He demanded strict action against the BBC for airing a fabricated documentary that was used as a toolkit to defame Modi and destabilize India. However, Congress MPs, who had been suspended earlier for protesting the change of prasad at Ambaji Temple, were absent from the Assembly. The private members’ resolution, proposed by BJP MP Sojitra Vipul Patel, passed after ruling party MPs discussed the resolution for nearly 90 minutes. A private member’s resolution passed unanimously by all members present is a great thing. It reflects the anger of the masses over the BBC documentary, President Chaudhary said afterwards. The BBC appears to be working with a hidden agenda against the country and the Indian government, the resolution said, adding that it was only an agenda against Prime Minister Modi whose prestige, image and leadership had been appreciated internationally. Minister Harsh Sanghavi listed the timeline of the 2002 Godhra rail carnage and cited comments made against the documentary by British MP Bob Blackman and UK House of Lords member Raminder Ranger. This documentary is nothing but a toolkit for taking action against India. In psychology, you may have heard of phobia. Some media suffer from Modi-phobia or India-phobia, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/resolution-in-goa-assembly-against-bbc-documentary-on-pm-modi-8853548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos