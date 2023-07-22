Classified Trump Documents Trial Jurors Come From Counties That Loved Him





Trump’s jurors in his trial of classified documents will come from a very red sample of South Florida. The judge in the case announced Friday that the trial will begin in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Florida. This is good news for the former president, who could soon face a third criminal indictment. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has hit the jackpot with his upcoming criminal trial for his handling of classified government documents.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed, signed an order on Friday announcing that the former commander-in-chief will stand trial beginning May 24, 2024, in Fort Pierce. This is good news for Trump because Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County, is in an extremely red zone in South Florida.

Nearly 72% of voters in neighboring Okeechobee County voted for Trump in the 2020 election. And 66.8% of voters in Highland, 62% of voters in Martin, 60.4% of voters in Indian River, and 50.4% of voters in St. Lucia voted for Trump.

Cannon, for his part, has been in the spotlight as Trump and the Justice Department tussle over the timing of his trial.

The 41-year-old judge made headlines last year after handing down bizarre court rulings in favor of the ex-president as part of the DOJ’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Cannon assigned a special master to review the documents the FBI seized after Trump requested it. But she reversed her order and dismissed her case for “lack of jurisdiction” after a federal appeals court overturned her original decision.

All eyes were on her when she was randomly selected to oversee the Justice Department’s case against Trump this summer.

Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith argued that Trump should get a speedy trial that would be completed by the end of the year. But Trump’s lawyers have argued that his trial in the case should be pushed back until after the 2024 election, saying the former president’s campaign schedule is clashing with his civil indictments and trials.

Cannon said in his Friday order that “the timeline proposed by the government is atypically expedited and inconsistent with the guarantee of a fair trial.”

She added that the discovery of the case is “extremely voluminous and will take considerable time to review and digest in accordance” with “Trump’s right to a fair trial.”

“These factors are sufficient to designate this complex case,” she wrote, “and the Court is not aware of any searchable case in which a court has refused a complex designation in comparable circumstances.”

