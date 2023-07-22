Boris Johnson’s phone finally unlocked, all ‘relevant’ messages retrieved





A major breakthrough has been made in the UK’s Partygate scandal as experts cracked the password to Boris Johnson’s old phone and gained access after the former prime minister was unable to remember his password, local UK media reported quoting a spokesman for the former prime minister. The unlocking of the device is a crucial development as British police recently reopened the investigation into the Partygate political scandal. Importantly, the phone is believed to possess important Covid-era communications Johnson had with ministers. The former prime minister stopped using his old mobile phone in May 2021 after he was advised to do so for security reasons during his tenure as prime minister. A spokesman for the former prime minister quoted by British media portal Metro said experts had unlocked the phone and recovered all relevant messages. The former representative of the former Prime Minister also added that the recovered data will now be handed over to the Covid inquiry without being redacted”. Boris Johnson appears to have taken the news in a positive light. Johnson’s spokesman said the former prime minister was “pleased that technical experts have now successfully retrieved all relevant messages from the device”. He added that “the investigation process requires that a security check of this material is now carried out by the Cabinet Office”. According to Johnson’s representative, the timing of any further progress in the Covid investigation depends on the control of the Cabinet offices. “It has always been true that Boris Johnson passed this material on to the inquest and did everything possible to help recover it.” the spokesperson said adding: ‘A careful inquiry-approved process was followed to ensure this was successful.’ Earlier, a report said experts feared any attempt to hack Johnson’s iPhone could potentially result in his key Covid-era communications data being deleted. It was also discovered that Johnson’s number had been available for free online for 15 years. Report of the House of Commons Privileges Committee Earlier, a report by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, published on June 15, revealed that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal. Watch | Rainfall in India and Pakistan However, even before the commission published its report, Boris Johnson formally tendered his resignation as a Tory MP. Partygate viral scandal video Amid the controversy that has plagued Johnson and surrounded many UK lawmakers, a video has surfaced which showed campaign workers from Bailey’s Mayor of London in 2021 dancing while the capital was under Tier 2 lockdown. This event was a birthday party held for Baroness Jenkin, wife of Tory MP Bernard Jenkin, in Parliament on December 8, 2020. British police reopen investigation British police have decided to reopen two new investigations into parties breaking the lockdown in 2020 after finding new video that had not previously been provided to officers. However, they said no further action would be taken against former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

