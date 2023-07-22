Politics
The July 21, 2023 news digest: 1AExBulletin
David McNew/Getty Images
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and former Utah Republican Gov. John Huntsman Jr. are touring their new bipartisan political initiative called No Labels in New Hampshire. And despite releasing a political dossier, the two have publicly struggled to agree on the details on how to address the critical issues facing the country.
Wesleyan University announced that it will stop prioritizing legacy applicants in its admissions process. The elite, Connecticut-based liberal arts college cited the Supreme Court’s recent affirmative action ruling as a factor in its decision.
New temperature records have been set in the southwest as climate change continues to push global temperatures to their extremes.
An invisible side of the war in Ukraine was visible this week. The head of MI6, the British intelligence agency, called on the Russians to start spying on their government on behalf of the UK Richard Moore, head of the spy agency, said some citizens had already started cooperating.
US climate envoy John Kerry spent time in China this week discussing climate change and carbon with officials from President Xi Jinping’s government. Little progress appears to have been made. The United States and China are the two largest carbon emitters in the world.
President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him at the White House before the end of the year. Biden, however, also urges Netanyahu to not push for proposed judicial reforms in his home country.
In the host chair this week is NPRIt is David Goura. Joining our panel for National Roundup Hour is CNNIt is Annie Grayer, Reuters‘ Jeff Mason And NPRIt is Ron Elving.
For the global edition of Roundup, we are joined by The EconomistIt is David Renie, al-MonitorIt is Joyce Karamand journalist and author Emilie Tamkin.
