PM Modi – Kashmir Reader





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has the potential to become one of the world’s biggest suppliers of skilled labour.

Prime Minister Modi said that in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, technology has become and will remain the main driver of employment. Addressing the closing day of the 4th G20 Jobs Working Group (EWG) and Labor and Employment Ministers meetings taking place from July 19 in Madhya Pradeshs Indore, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the meeting will send a strong message for the welfare of all workers globally.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that this meeting was taking place in a country that had the experience of creating a lot of tech jobs during the last tech-driven transformation. He pointed out that Indore, home to many startups, is leading the new wave of such transformations.

Globally, the mobile workforce will become a reality in the future. It is therefore time to globalize the development and sharing of skills in the proper sense. The G20 must play a leading role in this. I salute your efforts to initiate the international referencing of trades by required skills and qualifications, PM Modi said.

Emphasizing that employment is one of the most important economic and social factors, the Prime Minister said the world is on the threshold of some of the greatest changes in the employment sector and stressed the need to prepare responsive and effective strategies to deal with these rapid transitions.

We all need to train our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skills, retraining and upgrading are the mantras of the future workforce. In India, our Skill India mission is a campaign to connect with this reality, Prime Minister Modi said.

He gave examples of Indias Skill India Mission making it a reality, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana who has trained over 12.5 million Indian youths so far. Particular emphasis is placed on Four Point O industry sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things and drones, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the skills and dedication of India’s frontline health workers during Covid and said it reflected India’s culture of service and compassion.

The Prime Minister welcomed the efforts of member countries to initiate the international referencing of trades by skills and qualifications required. He said this required new models of international cooperation and coordination, as well as partnerships on migration and mobility. He suggested sharing statistics, information and data regarding employers and workers to start with, which will enable countries around the world to formulate evidence-based policies for better skills, workforce planning and gainful employment.

The Prime Minister highlighted that transformative change is the evolution of new categories of workers in the gig and platform economy that has become the mainstay of resilience during the pandemic. He added that it offers flexible work arrangements and also supplements income streams. He said it has immense potential to create gainful employment, especially for young people, while becoming a transformative tool for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

The Prime Minister said India’s eShram portal has had almost 280 million registrations and is being leveraged for targeted interventions for these workers. He further added that countries should adopt similar solutions as the nature of work has become transnational.

The Prime Minister pointed out that even though the social protection of people is a key aspect of the 2030 Agenda, the current framework adopted by international organizations only takes into account benefits that are structured in certain narrow ways, while several benefits provided in other forms are not covered by this framework.

Prime Minister Modi said that to capture the correct picture of social protection coverage in India, benefits such as universal public health, food security, insurance and pension schemes must be taken into account. He suggested taking into account each country’s unique economic capacities, strengths and challenges, as the one-size-fits-all approach is not suited to sustainable financing of social protection.

