Imran Khan convicted of attacking military installations, charged with incitement to mob





World News. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was found guilty of inciting a mob to attack military installations, including the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore, on May 9. This statement was released by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) prosecutor. However, the court extended Imran Khan’s advance bail until August 8 in five terrorism-related cases.

Imran Khan Accused of Inciting Mob to Attack The Special Prosecutor told ATC on Friday that the Punjab Police’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has completed the investigation into the May 9 attacks on military and government buildings. In this case, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was found guilty of incitement to terrorism and other charges.

Arguments presented in court The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was presented in court on Friday. During the hearing, prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah said Imran Khan was guilty of plotting the May 9 attacks and that his arrest was necessary to gather evidence. Shah said the PTI leader campaigned and incited party workers against the army before the May 9 attacks.

For this reason, the mob attacked the military installations in Pak. The ATC judge extended Imran Khan’s advance bail until August 8 and ordered the prosecutor to present further arguments at the next hearing.

There was violence in Pakistan on May 9 There was huge violence in Pakistan on May 9 after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Dozens of military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, were vandalized and set on fire. After that, the police arrested more than 10,000 PTI workers. More than 100 are tried under military law.

Four injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blastFour people were injured in an explosion in Bajaur district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. Police officials said a vehicle was targeted. The bomb is said to have been detonated by remote control.

