Imran Khan could be charged with treason in cipher case: Pakistani defense minister





By India Today World Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could be charged with treason in the Cypher case, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said. He said Khan’s involvement in the “encryption gate” could lead to the trial and disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan. In the encryption case, Imran Khan is accused of using Pakistan’s secret information for political and personal gain.

“Article 6 (penalty if found guilty of high treason) can be imposed on the leader of the PTI (Khan),” Asif said. He was referring to the law relating to high treason which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment for the convicted.

WHY TREASON

Imran Khan was ousted from power in 2022 after a motion of no confidence was tabled against him on March 8, 2022, after several opposition parties tabled a motion in the National Assembly of Pakistan. Subsequently, on April 10, 2022, the no confidence motion passed with a majority of 174 votes, leading to Imran Khan losing the confidence of the House and ceasing to serve as Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Since then, Imran Khan has been reeling from several cases, alleged assassination attempts and his political journey has been rather tumultuous.

On March 27, 2022, Khan alleged that “foreign forces”, which he later referred to as “Washington”, orchestrated a plan to oust him from office and waved the figure at a public rally to support his claims. On the other hand, the United States has repeatedly denied such allegations and called them “categorically false”, according to Geo News reports.

Today, Pakistan’s Federal Minister, Khawaja Asif, said the PTI leader had used a ‘diplomatic code for political purposes and he could be charged with treason for using the classified Pakistani government document for gained purposes’.

IMRAN KHAN’S BEST HELP CONFESSIONS

The case gained momentum after Imran Khan’s aide Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, suddenly reappeared and recorded a statement before a magistrate.

Asif Khan called the confessional statement by the former principal secretary to former Pakistani prime minister Azam Khan relevant and “significant”, saying the former aide to the prime minister validated Khan’s claims.

He called the confessional statement by ex-prime minister Azam Khan’s former principal secretary “significant”, saying the former aide to the prime minister had validated his opponents’ claims. Notably, Imran Khan’s top aide revealed in the confessional statement that the then prime minister (Imran Khan) in 2022 used a diplomatic cipher sent by Pakistan’s envoy to Washington to concoct a narrative against the establishment and opposition, Geo News reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Azam Khan said the PTI patriarch could be “sentenced to up to 14 years for using diplomatic encryption for political purposes”. He also claimed that when he shared the figure with Imran Khan, the latter was “euphoric” and called it a “goof”.

“There can be no greater betrayal than this,” Asif said in his confessional statement. He suggested that Imran Khan had jeopardized Pakistan’s national security by misusing classified documents.

“National security has been compromised and the Official Secrets Act has been violated,” Geo News quoted Asif as saying.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, deemed the allegations as frivolous and an “attempt to disqualify him” from the polls. Addressing a virtual rally, Imran Khan recently alleged that the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif had conspired to eliminate him from the Pakistani political arena, according to Geo News reports.

