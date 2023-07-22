



COORDINATING MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PRESS CONFERENCE HM.4.6/258/SET.M.ECON.3/07/2023 Representing President Joko Widodo at the GCRG Heads of State Meeting, Coordinating Minister Airlangga reaffirmed each country’s commitment to overcoming the global crisis Jakarta, July 22, 2023 Representing President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto attended the Third Meeting of Heads of State or Government of the GCRG (Global Crisis Response Group) Champion Group on Food, Energy and Finance, held virtually on Friday (07/21). The meeting was chaired by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and brought together GCRG champions from several countries, including the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (African Union), the President of Senegal, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister of Barbados and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). As for the Prime Minister of Denmark, the Prime Minister of India, the Prime Minister of Japan and the Chancellor of Germany, each is represented by a designated minister. The GCRG Champions Group meeting discussed a global consensus to prevent, mitigate and respond to the global impacts of interconnected crises, related to finance, food and fertilizer, and energy, particularly in countries likely to be affected. At the start of the meeting, the UN Secretary General, Guterres, shared the current situation of half the world which is currently plunged into a development catastrophe, triggered by the debt crisis. “About 3.3 billion people, or nearly half of the world’s population, live in countries that spend more money on debt repayment than on education or health,” said UN Secretary-General Guterres. In addition to sharing experiences on strategies to address debt vulnerability, each group of GCRG Champions also forms an integrated global response at scale and mobilizes coordinated action to address food security, energy and financial transitions, with a focus on debt reduction. On this occasion, the Coordinating Minister for Airlangga explained Indonesia’s various efforts and experiences in multilateral forums, to overcome the problem of vulnerability in the food, energy and financial crises, and the importance of overcoming the challenge of debt problems at the global level. “During the G20 Presidency, Indonesia confirmed the commitment of G20 members to redouble global efforts to address food insecurity. Regionally, as this year’s chair of ASEAN and the largest economy in the ASEAN region, with one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Indonesia is pushing for additional international assistance, which focuses on vulnerable developing countries, and welcomes the involvement of all stakeholders,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said. Indonesia expects increased international support to help developing countries accelerate economic recovery and build resilience by anticipating future challenges in the financial, energy and food sectors. In a report published by the United Nations, it was stated that Least Developed Countries (LDCs) experience borrowing rates eight times higher than developed countries. This financial burden limits the ability of LDCs to finance vital investments, hinders debt sustainability and progress towards sustainable development. In this respect, the Coordinating Minister of Airlangga reiterated the commitment of each country to respect all the commitments that have been set, in the joint debt management framework excluding DSSI (Debt Service Suspension Initiative). Accompanying the Coordinating Minister for Airlangga on this occasion were the Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Deputy for Coordinating International Economic Cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs and Deputy Deputy for American and Pacific Economic Cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs. (dep7/dft/fsr) *** Head of Communications, Information Services and Trials Office

