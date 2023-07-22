Boris Johnson to hand over recovered phone messages to Covid inquiry





The apparent breakthrough announced on Friday came after he was told to stop using the device for security reasons after it emerged his number had been online for years. He would then have forgotten the password. But his spokesman said the former prime minister was delighted that technical experts had now successfully retrieved all relevant messages from the device. READ MORE: Petition to block DLC complex at Taymouth Castle takes first step As indicated on several occasions, he will now hand over these documents in an unredacted form to the investigation, he added in a press release. The investigation process requires that a security screening of this material is now carried out by the Cabinet Office. The timing of any further progress in the delivery of the investigation is therefore under the control of the Cabinets. It has always been true that Boris Johnson was passing this material on to the inquest and doing everything possible to help recover it. A careful survey-approved process was followed to ensure this was successful. Johnson was told to stop using and accessing the phone for security reasons while he was Prime Minister in May 2021. It appeared that his number had been available for free online for 15 years. The device he used during crucial times of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to contain messages relating to the ordering of three lockdowns in 2020. A Johnson ally had conceded he wasn’t 100% confident he remembered the pin, but the government came up with a version. READ MORE:BBC News erases huge chunk of Scottish Highlands from UK map Providing the UK Covid-19 inquiry with the messages would be the latest development in attempts by official inquiries to get to the bottom of the handling of the pandemic. Ministers had fought to prevent the wholesale delivery of his notebooks, WhatsApp messages and diaries. But the inquiry took the case to the High Court and the government lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23672336.boris-johnson-hand-recovered-phone-messages-covid-inquiry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos