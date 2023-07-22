Dig into Rome’s outlook on Ankara’s EU membership





Prime Minister Meloni remains calm on the prospect of Turkey’s entry into the Union, although he wants to cooperate on common files across the wider Mediterranean Talking about Turkey.On Thursday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani participated in the meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council which, among other things, focused on Ankara’s relations with Brussels. These talks followed Turkey’s decision to give the green light to Sweden’s NATO membership in exchange for relaunching dialogue on its own EU membership process. After the meeting, FM Tajani told reporters that Ankara’s decision was an important signal, underlined its importance for the Alliance and underlined the need to discuss its integration into the EU in a positive spirit to rebuild [the relation].

He also highlighted the healthy economic exchanges between Italy and Turkey, which the first recipient individual defense export licenses from Italy, i.e. just under 600 million in 2022. What happened in Vilnius.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met for an hour with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit shortly after EU membership was discussed. She also stressed that the two countries would continue [their] close cooperation, but noted that its membership was not exactly a priority and more remote compared to other more pressing matters. Emphasis is on cooperationWhen FM Tajani met his Turkish counterpart at the end of June (on the sidelines of the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in London), he too underlined the desire to strengthen economic ties and strengthen cooperation, in particular on Libya and Mediterranean stability and security. In Vilnius, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto met his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, and discussed military cooperation as well as the stability of the Mediterranean and the southern flank of the Alliance.

This remains one of the common threads of the Rome-Ankara dialogue, with Italy successfully pushing the Allies to look south where Turkey’s role as a regional power is crucial. but treading lightly on EU membership.During her speech at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, PM Melonihad stressedthat Italy supported the way that Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia [and] the Western Balkans are moving towards EU membership, with Turkey conspicuously absent. On the one hand, she seems to have muted her historical position on Ankara’s membership (which she had strongly opposed before becoming prime minister) in favor of a propositional approach of cooperation on shared files. His governments MENA Outreach holds Turkey in high esteem, and its members’ words about cooperation are indicative of an effort to expand on common issues, such as energy, security and migration.

On the other hand, its caution on the issue of membership, which is far from rare in NATO countries, underlines the political distance that separates Ankara from a secure European future.

