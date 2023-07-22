Trial of Trump’s classified documents scheduled for May 2024





The federal judge overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald J. Trump for illegally retaining dozens of classified documents set a Friday trial date for May 2024, taking a middle position between the government’s request to go to trial in December and Mr. Trump’s desire to push the case until after the 2024 election.

In her order, Judge Aileen M. Cannon said the trial was to be held at her courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, a coastal town two and a half hours north of Miami that will draw its jury from several counties that Mr. Trump has won handily in his two previous presidential campaigns.

Judge Cannon also set out a schedule for hearings, throughout the rest of this year and next, including those regarding the handling of classified documents at the heart of the case.

The scheduling order came after a contentious hearing Tuesday at the Fort Pierce federal courthouse, where prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith and Mr. Trump’s lawyers sparred over when to hold the trial.

The timing of the proceedings is more important in this case than in most criminal cases because Mr. Trump is now the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination and his legal obligations to be in court will intersect with his campaign schedule.

The date Judge Cannon chose to start the trial on May 20, 2024 falls after most of the primary contests. But there are less than two months until the start of the Republican National Convention in July and the official start of the general election season.

Mr. Trump’s advisers have been blunt that winning the presidency is how he hopes to defeat the legal charges he faces, and he has adopted a strategy of delaying the trial, which is expected to take several weeks, for as long as possible.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Judge Cannons’ decision. But that didn’t surprise prosecutors, who set their aggressive initial timeline expecting her to pick a date, likely in the first half of 2024, and denying a request from Trump’s legal teams to push her back after the election, according to a person familiar with the situation.

It is unclear whether the May 2024 date will hold. As part of her order, Judge Cannon designated Mr. Trump’s case as complex, a decision that could lead to further delays.

In a 38-count indictment filed last month by Mr Smith’s office, the former president was accused of unlawfully possessing a treasure trove of 31 documents containing sensitive national security information in violation of the Espionage Act. He was also accused of conspiring with one of his personal aides, Walt Nauta, to obstruct repeated government efforts to retrieve the documents.

Scheduling Mr. Trump’s trial was the first major decision in the case of Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Mr. Trump in 2020. She was randomly assigned to the case in June and has come under scrutiny after she handed down some rulings last year in a related case that favored Mr. Trump and were ultimately overturned in a scathing reversal by a federal appeals court.

But in her scheduling order on Friday, she split the difference between the two sides, giving neither the government nor the defense what they were looking for.

She rejected Mr Trump’s requests to postpone the trial until after the election or postpone setting any timetable for the time being, saying a certain amount of basic case management was needed. But she also noted that the government’s proposal for a jury in December was atypically fast-tracked and inconsistent with fair trial guarantees.

Judge Cannon listed a number of reasons why the case needed time to go to trial.

The amount of discovery evidence Mr. Trump’s lawyers will have to sift through was voluminous, she wrote. It included over a million pages of unclassified documents, at least nine months of surveillance camera footage and over 1,500 pages of classified documents. There was also additional discovery material from electronic devices seized by the government during its investigation.

All of this, Judge Cannon wrote, added to what is expected to be a constellation of complex preliminary motions filed by Mr. Trump’s legal team.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Mr. Trump’s lawyers said they could file motions arguing that Mr. Trump was authorized to remove White House documents under the Presidential Records Act and attacking the power of special advocates to bring charges in the first place.

They also noted that they would likely question the classification status of certain documents critical to the case and challenge the validity of the grand jury process in Washington and Miami that led to the indictment.

The court will face extensive pre-trial motion practice on a number of legal and factual issues, Justice Cannon wrote.

By scheduling the trial in the middle of the presidential campaign, Judge Cannon implicitly rejected another argument Mr. Trump’s legal team raised in court on Tuesday: that the former president could never get a fair jury during an election cycle because of what one of his lawyers, Christopher Kise, called extraordinary and relentless media coverage.

David Harbach, one of Mr Smith’s top lawmakers, challenged that position, saying Mr Trump’s media coverage would not diminish even after the election.

The publicity surrounding President Trump is chronic and almost permanent, Harbach said. There’s no reason to think it’s going to get any better.

The documents case is just one of the criminal and civil cases the former president faces as he seeks to return to the White House. Mr. Trump is also being arraigned in Manhattan on charges stemming from silent payments to a porn star before the 2016 election. That case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2024.

He was also told this week that he could face federal charges related to his efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election loss, and the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is completing an investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his election loss in Georgia.

Mr Trump also faces a state trial on civil fraud charges in New York in October. Another trial over whether he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll is due to begin Jan. 15, the same day as the Iowa caucuses. On January 29, a trial opens in another lawsuit, this one accusing Mr. Trump, his company and three of his children of using the surname to trick vulnerable people into investing in bogus business opportunities.

Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush contributed reporting.

