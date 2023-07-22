Connect with us

India’s target is to cover the whole nation with E20 fuel by 2025: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that India had started rolling out 20% ethanol gasoline this year and the country’s goal is to cover the entire country by 2025.

Addressing the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa, Prime Minister Modi said, “We need to find ways to bridge the technology gaps, promote energy security and work to diversify supply chains.”

The central government has connected over 190 million families to LPG in the past 9 years, while taking the historic step of connecting every village to electricity.

Our effort is to work for inclusive, resilient, equitable and sustainable energy for all. In 2015, we started a small movement by launching a program for the use of LED lamps, which has become the largest LED distribution program in the world, saving us more than 45 billion units of energy each year,” said the Prime Minister.

He further claimed that India is making great efforts on green growth and energy transition, making slow progress on its climate change commitments despite being the most populous nation in the world.

We reached our non-fossil installed electricity capacity target 9 years ahead of schedule. We have now set a higher target, we plan to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. India is among the world leaders in solar and wind energy,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Earlier this month, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said that by 2025, the whole country will have special filling stations selling E20 gasoline, drawing confidence from the faster deployment of such filling stations. E20 fuel is a blend of 20% ethanol and gasoline.

The first E20 outlet was opened on February 8 this year – ahead of the planned launch in April – and to date their number has exceeded 600 and will cover the whole country by 2025, Puri told industry lobby IMC Chamber’s AGM through a video message.

The minister said the blend of ethanol in gasoline has increased from 1.53% in 2013-14 to over 11.5% in March 2023. In terms of volume, gasoline blended with ethanol has increased from 38 crore liters in 2013-14 to 433.6 crore liters in 2021-22.

Updated: July 22, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

