Michael Cohen agrees to settle lawsuit with Trump Organization





Donald J. Trump’s longtime repairman Michael D. Cohen, who was due to stand trial next week against his former boss in a dispute over legal fees, has agreed to settle his lawsuit with the Trump Organization, attorneys for both sides said in a brief hearing Friday.

Mr Cohens’ lawsuit, filed in 2019, accused the Trump Organization of breaching the terms of an agreement and refusing to pay more than $1 million in legal costs. Jury selection for the trial began earlier this week and the first closing arguments were scheduled for Monday.

But during Friday’s hearing, an attorney for Mr. Cohen, Hunter Winstead, and an attorney for the Trump Organization, James D. Kiley, said they had agreed to terms of a settlement. The settlement is not yet finalized and details will remain confidential. The judge handling the case, Joel Cohen, who is not related to Mr Cohen, said he would delay the trial pending a final agreement.

Mr. Cohen said in a statement that the matter had been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.

A separate lawsuit Mr. Trump filed against Mr. Cohen in federal court in Florida remains active, and Mr. Cohen is still expected to be the star witness against the former president in a criminal trial in Manhattan next year.

Cohen had argued that the Trump Organization had agreed, orally and in writing, to cover all attorney fees he incurred in multiple congressional hearings and investigations in 2017 and 2018, including the criminal investigation led by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Mr. Cohen said the Trump Organization initially paid those bills, but halted payments after agreeing to cooperate with investigations.

Mr. Cohen was once a close ally of Mr. Trump, a trusted lieutenant whose job had become to clean up his boss’ messes. One such situation arose during the 2016 election, when Mr. Cohen learned that a porn star, Stormy Daniels, was trying to sell a story about having had sex with Mr. Trump years earlier.

Shortly after, Mr. Cohen paid Ms. Daniels $130,000 to remain silent. Over the next year, Mr. Trump repaid Mr. Cohen in installments that are now the subject of Manhattan District Attorneys’ criminal case against the former president.

In 2018, as part of a federal investigation into the silent payment, FBI agents searched the home, office and a hotel of Mr. Cohens where his family had stayed. Court pressure strained her relationship with Mr Trump, and the men fell out. In August of that year, Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to several crimes, including some related to the silent payment, and several months later cemented his role as a Trump antagonist when he testified about the then-president at a high-profile congressional hearing.

Since then, Mr. Cohen has been a thorn in Mr. Trump’s side. He is a key witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to refunds to Mr. Cohen. In April, Mr. Trump filed his own lawsuit against Mr. Cohen, accusing the former fixer of betraying his confidences and spreading lies about him. That lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, was not part of the settlement talks.

Although the settlement between Mr. Cohen and the Trump Organization will almost certainly derail the scheduled trial, Mr. Trump is not short of legal commitments on his schedule. A lawsuit filed against him by the New York Attorney General is expected to go to trial in October, and the criminal trial related to the silent payments is scheduled for March next year. Two civil trials are also scheduled for January, including a second trial to find out if he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

Mr. Trump has also been charged by federal prosecutors with handling sensitive material and obstructing their investigation. The judge in that case set a trial date for May 2024 on Friday. And two other potential indictments face Mr. Trump: one from federal prosecutors related to actions by former presidents in the run-up to the January 2021 attack on the Capitol and the other by Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis related to possible election interference in the state.

Mr. Trump was not scheduled to appear in Manhattan at the trial stemming from Mr. Cohens’ trial. But a settlement would prevent a courtroom confrontation between Mr. Cohen and the son of former President Donald Trump Jr., whom Mr. Cohen subpoenaed earlier this month to testify to his approval of legal fees in his capacity as executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He was due to speak early next week.

