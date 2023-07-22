Joe Biden carves biggest lead over Donald Trump in six months: polls





President Joe Biden is currently enjoying his biggest lead over former President Donald Trump since January, according to new average polling numbers released Friday.

RacetotheWH, which tracks average polls by analyzing a wide range of surveys from reputable pollsters, reported Friday that Biden now leads Trump with 44.1% to Republicans’ 42.2%.

The numbers come as Trump continues to campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, while Biden has previously announced he will run for president again and is almost certain to win the Democratic nomination.

The poll average from RacetotheWH’s analysis gives Biden a relatively slim lead of just 1.9%, but it’s still his biggest lead over Trump in their poll average year-to-date.

From left, President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023 and former President Donald Trump prepares to deliver a speech in Las Vegas on July 8, 2023. Spencer Platt/Getty; Mario Tama/Getty

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump and Biden teams via email for comment.

On Jan. 15, Biden scored 44.2% in RacetotheWH’s average poll, compared to Trump’s 42.4%, a gap of 1.8 points. That lead had increased on Jan. 20, when Biden polled 43.6% to Trump’s 41.5%, a gap of 2.1 points.

Average polls for Biden and Trump have fluctuated widely in the first half of 2023, but the gap between them has narrowed in recent months, according to analysis by RacetotheWH.

On July 15, Biden led with 43.8% to Trump’s 43%, a gap of just 0.8%.

On its website, RacetotheWH says it “uses data-driven models to predict elections and track the latest polls in general elections and primaries. Our most important goal is to make it as easy as possible for our viewers to understand the current state of American politics.”

As for the possible Electoral College outcome in 2024, RacetotheWH’s map shows Biden winning 302 Electoral College votes. He needs 270 to be re-elected. According to the projection, Trump would win 234 votes.

The analysis suggests Biden would again win Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states crucial to his victory in 2020 and to Trump’s victory in 2016.

However, the next presidential election is over a year away and the primary process has yet to officially begin. The first Republican caucus will be held in Iowa in February.

While Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024, he faces significant legal issues and could be indicted for the third time.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he had received a targeted letter informing him that he was under federal investigation into attempts to overturn the latest election results and the events leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The former president also faces a host of challengers in the GOP primary, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and others.

As incumbent president, Biden is unlikely to face any major challengers for the Democratic nomination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and an outspoken anti-vaccine activist, is also seeking the party’s nomination along with author Marianne Williamson.

