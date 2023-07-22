Xi Jinping meets Henry Kissinger as US seeks to unfreeze relations with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended a warm welcome to former top diplomat Henry Kissinger as the United States pursues closer ties with China, reports the BBC.

Mr Kissinger’s surprise trip to the Chinese capital comes amid a flurry of visits from senior US officials.

The 100-year-old former secretary of state played a crucial role in helping China emerge from diplomatic isolation in the 1970s.

The United States pointed out that he was surrendering in his capacity as a private citizen.

But given his outsized stature in China, he could serve as a secondary channel for US-China negotiations.

State television showed Mr. Xi smiling as he said to Mr. Kissinger, “I’m very happy to see you, sir.”

They met at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a more intimate space than the sprawling Great Hall of the People where official meetings with foreign diplomats are usually held.

Diaoyutai was also the place where, half a century ago, Mr. Kissinger met Chinese officials during a secret visit that helped launch the normalization of US-China relations, Mr. Xi noted.

“We will never forget our old friends, and we will never forget your historic contributions to the development of US-China relations and friendship between the two peoples,” he added.

Mr. Xi’s affectionate tone reflected conciliatory messages from other senior officials who had met with Mr. Kissinger after he landed on Monday.

Chinese statements on its meetings with senior diplomat Wang Yi and Defense Minister Li Shangfu underscored the need for respect, cooperation and “peaceful coexistence” between the two superpowers.

The readings also quoted Mr Kissinger as saying he was a “friend of China”, that “neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary”, and that their relationship would be “central to world peace and to the progress of our society”.

Chinese state media cast Mr Kissinger’s visit in a positive light, while on social media many marveled at Mr Kissinger’s stamina, discussing his trip with the Weibo hashtag “Kissinger can still go to Beijing for a business trip despite being 100 years old”.

But some online have also lamented that the United States is sending centenarians to promote ties. “There are fewer and fewer politicians with great wisdom,” one user said.

“The United States needs the diplomatic wisdom of Kissinger”

A State Department spokesman said earlier this week they were aware of Mr Kissinger’s trip and “would not be surprised” if he decided to brief them upon his return.

But they also stressed that he was there “of his own volition” and not acting on behalf of the US government.

As a private citizen, Mr. Kissinger can be more candid in his discussions with Mr. Xi and other officials, giving him more latitude to present U.S. concerns and demands.

It is also less controversial for him to meet figures such as Mr Li, who has been under US sanctions since 2018 for buying weapons from Russia. Last month, Beijing refused to let Mr Li meet his American counterpart Lloyd Austin at a forum in Singapore, citing the sanctions.

It is perhaps unsurprising that Mr. Kissinger decided to take matters into his own hands during his visit.

In a December interview, Kissinger criticized the Trump and Biden administrations’ approaches to China. He said the current US administration was attempting a dialogue that “usually begins with a statement on Chinese inequities” and talks were “stalled”.

Although Mr Kissinger is no stranger to China – he has visited it more than 100 times and last met Mr Xi in 2019 – the trip comes at a turning point in US-China relations.

After months of hostility exacerbated by this year’s spy balloon incident, diplomatic negotiations appear to be picking up, with China hosting a string of senior US officials in the space of weeks.

Besides Secretary of State Antony Blinken who surrendered last month, Mr Kissinger is the only American figure Mr Xi has met in recent weeks – a measure of the respect the veteran diplomat still commands in China.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US climate envoy John Kerry also made visits to Beijing, but were unable to meet the Chinese president.

With its openly warm welcome to Mr. Kissinger, Beijing made it clear that it wanted friendlier engagement and less belligerence from the United States, with Mr. Wang saying that “US China policy needs the diplomatic wisdom of Kissinger and the political courage of Nixon.”

But that won’t change the fact that China will ultimately stick to its priorities, said Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University.

“Beijing could potentially consider making symbolic gestures of goodwill after Kissinger’s trip both to thank his friend and to strengthen Kissinger’s position,” he told the BBC.

“But don’t expect it to significantly alter the fundamentals that govern US-China relations, which will not be governed by individual considerations, but by what Beijing sees as its own national interests.”

Although Mr Kissinger has a controversial reputation in other parts of Asia for his role in the Vietnam War, in China he remains highly regarded for helping the country re-engage with the world.

In 1971, when the US and China officially had no ties, Mr Kissinger made clandestine visits to Beijing to arrange a trip for then US President Richard Nixon.

The following year, Mr. Nixon landed on Chinese soil and met great leaders, including Mao Zedong. He paved the way for the normalization of diplomatic relations between the United States and China and the opening up of the Chinese economy.