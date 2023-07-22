Security and development interests of India and SL are intertwined: Modi





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s neighborhood policy and that the security and development interests of the two countries are closely linked. In his remarks to the media after talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister said they agreed on improving air connectivity between the two countries. He said India stood with the people of Sri Lanka in times of crisis. Sri Lanka also features prominently in India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision. Today, we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security and development interests of India and Sri Lanka are closely linked, Prime Minister Modi said. “We agree on improving air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and movement of people, we have taken the decision to launch passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka,” he added. Welcoming the Sri Lankan President and his delegation, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him on completing a year in office. I congratulate him. The people of Sri Lanka have faced many challenges over the past year, but as a close friend, we have stood with the people of Sri Lanka in times of crisis, he said. During their talks, the two leaders discussed issues of common interest. The Sri Lankan President is on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The talks took place at Hyderabad House in the nation’s capital. Sri Lanka is an important partner in SAGAR’s policy and vision of India’s neighborhood first. This visit strengthened the long-standing friendship between the two countries. Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and was greeted by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

