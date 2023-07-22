Russia targets Ukraine’s agricultural storage sites after days of strikes at Black Sea port facilities

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia followed its withdrawal from a grain export deal by extending its attacks on port infrastructure to farm storage buildings in Ukraine’s Odessa region on Friday, while blockading the Black Sea.

Other Russian missiles damaged what officials described only as major infrastructure southwest of the port city of Odessa in what appeared to be an effort to cripple Ukraine’s food exports.

Attacks in recent days have put Odessa in Russia’s crosshairs after Moscow scrapped a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

During the attack on the storage site, two low-flying cruise missiles started a fire and then another struck during firefighting efforts, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. The dam injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons (110 tons) of peas and 20 metric tons (22 tons) of barley, Kiper said.

Russia has targeted critical Ukrainian grain export infrastructure after vowing to retaliate for what it said was a Ukrainian attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula annexed to Moscow.

The enemy pursues terror, and this is undoubtedly linked to the grain agreement, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian army’s Southern Operational Command.

Both Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships visiting each other’s Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin clarified the Defense Ministry’s announcement earlier this week that Moscow has declared large areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping. The ministry said it would consider incoming ships as laden with weapons and treat its flag country as a participant in the conflict on the Ukrainian side.

Vershinin said the Russian Navy would inspect the ships to make sure they weren’t carrying military cargo before taking any further action.

There is no longer a humanitarian maritime corridor, there is an area of ​​increased military danger, he said during a press briefing.

Vershinin added that Russia will meet the needs of African countries despite the termination of the agreement. President Vladimir Putin has promised to provide poor countries in Africa with free grain.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the recent strikes on port and grain infrastructure and escalating threats at sea “are likely part of a Kremlin effort to leverage Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grains Initiative and demand sweeping concessions from the West.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Western countries should respond to Russia’s demands to restore the Black Sea grain corridor.

Russia has expectations. If these are overcome, Russia is in favor of the active work of this grain corridor, said Erdogan, who helped broker the deal. We know that (Putin) has expectations of Western countries. Western countries must act on this issue.

He reiterated that he would speak to Putin by phone and hoped to meet him in Turkey next month.

In comments reported by the official Anadolu news agency and other media, Erdogan warned that ending the grain initiative would raise global food prices, increase famine and trigger new waves of migration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Erdogan by phone on Friday and they coordinated efforts to restore the functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Unlocking the grain corridor is a top priority, Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Navy conducted exercises simulating an action to cordon off a section of the Black Sea. During the maneuvers, a missile boat fired anti-ship cruise missiles at a false target.

The ministry also said it fired long-range sea-launched weapons at facilities used to prepare terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation involving drones, adding that all designated targets were hit. He didn’t elaborate.

Meanwhile, Putin repeated his claim that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive was failing, although he offered no proof.

Putin, whose authority was shaken last month by a short-lived rebellion by a Russian mercenary force, told his Security Council that Ukraine’s military had suffered massive casualties and the West was struggling to maintain its arms and ammunition supply.

Putin also spoke provocatively about Poland, alleging that Warsaw has formed a special military unit to provide security in western Ukraine and plans to meddle in Kyiv’s affairs.

In other developments, Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the country’s culture minister, suggesting the ministry’s wartime spending was wrong.

Cobblestones, city decorations and fountains can wait until after victory, he said.

Recent scandals have involved local authorities, such as the repair of a cobblestone road in central Kiev and the renovation of a fountain in a western Ukrainian city.

Zelenskyy also sacked Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, who was also an ambassador to the International Maritime Organization. He gave no reason, but Prystaiko had publicly criticized the president.

Andrew Wilks in Istanbul, Turkey contributed.

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine