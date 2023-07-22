Prime Minister Modi says India can become one of the biggest suppliers of skilled labor | India News





INDORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday, said technology will remain the primary driver of job in the era of the fourth industrial revolution and there is a need to design new era policies and find lasting solutions. Skills, reskilling and upskilling are the mantras of the future workforce, Modi said in a video address to the G20 work and Meeting of Employment Ministers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the training of the workforce through the use of advanced technologies and processes.

The Prime Minister said the world is on the threshold of some of the biggest changes in the employment sector and there is a need to prepare responsive and effective strategies to deal with rapid transitions. India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled labor in the world, and a globally mobile workforce will become a reality in the future, Modi said, highlighting the G20’s role in the globalization of development and skill sharing literally.

Speaking about Swachh Indore, the Prime Minister said the host city is home to many startups leading a new wave of transformations and the city is proud of its rich culinary traditions.

Sharing statistics, information and data about employers and workers will enable countries around the world to formulate evidence-based policies for better skills, workforce planning and gainful employment, the Prime Minister said.

Talking about Indias eShram portal, Modi said the portal has nearly 280 million registrations and is being leveraged for targeted interventions for new categories of workers in the gig and platform economy. He further added that countries should adopt similar solutions as the nature of work has become transnational.

The Prime Minister also praised the skill and dedication of India’s frontline health workers during Covid and said it reflected India’s culture of service and compassion.

To capture the correct picture of social protection coverage in India, benefits such as universal public health, food security, insurance and pension programs must be considered, he said.

