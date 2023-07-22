US warns China of consequences if Xi Jinping does not act on Kim Jong Un’s missile launches





In a recent development, US Secretary of State Anthony Blink warned that the United States would take the necessary measures if Xi Jinping does not interfere in the military activities of its ally, Kim Jong UnSCMP reports. The United States strengthens defense alliances Blinken communicated to China that the United States was seeking its assistance in managing North Korea’s nuclear program and denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. He said: We believe you have a unique influence and we hope you will use it to get better cooperation from North Korea. However, if China refrains from intervening, the United States plans to strengthen its defense alliances with Japan and South Korea. “But if you can’t or if you don’t, then we’re going to have to keep taking actions that aren’t directed at China but that China probably won’t like because it’s going to strengthen and solidify not only our own defenses but also those of South Korea and Japan and a deepening of the work that the three of us are doing together.” North Korean missile launches North Korea conducted one missile launch after another, according to Blinken. The most recent was a flight test of its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12. See also: Kim Jong Un official criticizes Antony Blinkens’ visit to China as a begging trip US-China relations The United States is working to stabilize its waning relationship with China. Blinken, along with other key U.S. officials, have visited China over the past two months to restore some stability in that relationship. Despite these efforts, challenges remain, including reports of Chinese hacking into US government emails, which are currently under official investigation. Read next: Biden team warns Kim Jong Un of impossibly dangerous threat of nukes as US scrambles Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Navdeep Yadav

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the vast Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more, to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/07/33332258/us-warns-china-of-consequences-if-xi-jinping-doesnt-act-on-kim-jong-uns-missile-launches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos