AGO set to retain public trust on 63rd birthday: President





I am happy that confidence in the AGO continues to grow Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) to continue the momentum of its 63rd anniversary by striving to maintain high public confidence in the agency. “People’s trust (in the agency) must be maintained. People’s trust must be improved,” the president stressed while serving as an inspector for the AGO’s 63rd anniversary ceremony in South Jakarta on Saturday. “I am happy that confidence in the AGO continues to grow,” he remarked. The president pointed to a report from a polling agency showing the public trust score in the AGO had reached 75.3% in August 2022 and had risen to 81.2% in July 2023. “This is the highest score the agency has recorded in the past nine years. I want to congratulate you all,” Jokowi said, followed by applause among those attending the ceremony. However, the president called on the agency not to wallow in the high level of public trust, as it must remain cautious in carrying out its duties. “But, you have to be careful to maintain it. Improving public confidence is not easy. There is no room for complacency,” he said. Jokowi also called on the AGO to constantly improve its performance through systematic and institutionalized work and planned and comprehensive transformations at all agency levels down to the regional level. Closing his address, the President conveyed his birthday wishes to the AGO. “I wish you all success in enforcing the law, upholding justice and fighting for the interests of the people and the nation,” Jokowi remarked. The Indonesian AGO’s anniversary commemorates its establishment as an independent agency on July 22, 1960, following its separation from the Ministry of Justice pursuant to Presidential Resolution No. 204 of 1960 and ratified by Law No. 15 of 1961. Related news: President confident AGO will maintain professionalism in Plate case

