Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky warns of global food crisis without Black Sea grain deal





A person stands amid the debris of an agricultural storage building destroyed in a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odessa region on Friday. (Libkos/AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that restoring the Black Sea Corridor, where ships carry Ukrainian grain to the world, is a top priority. according the office of Ukrainian leaders. Turkey’s presidential office acknowledged that the two held a phone call Friday and discussed the grain deal that Russia withdrew from this week. Negotiated by Turkey and the United Nations last year, the agreement allowed the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine, a major exporter. Due to Russia’s actions, the world is once again on the brink of a food crisis, Zelensky said. Here is the latest news on the war and its ripple effects around the world. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths says millions are at risk of going hungry after the Russians withdrawal of the grain agreement. World grain prices have soared this week, he told the UN Security Council. This potentially threatens hunger and worse for millions of people. UNESCO condemned the Russian attacks on the historic center of Odessa, which is protected by the World Heritage Convention. The United Nations cultural organization reported damage to sites including the Maritime and Literary Museums in Odessa. Russian strikes have hit Ukrainian port areas on the Black Sea in recent days, where the Russian Navy also conducted a firing exercise. The attacks follow Moscow’s promise to retaliate after kyiv struck the Crimean Bridge on Monday. Zelensky described the Crimean Bridge as a target for Ukraine that must be neutralized. It’s not just a logistics route, it’s the route used to supply ammunition to the war, it said at the Aspen Security Forum. And any target that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized. Ukrainian forces struck the bridge connecting mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula that Moscow illegally annexed in 2014 in Monday’s attack that left two people dead. Radar images appear to show newly arrived vehicles and equipment in Belarus, to a rumor base for Wagner Group fighters. The images, provided to The Washington Post by Maxar Technologies and Umbra, show that dozens, if not hundreds, of vehicles and equipment have recently arrived at the scene, according to Stephen Wood, senior director of Maxar. The images show an increase in material compared to previous images collected on July 16. Ukraine’s counter-offensive operations should be accelerated, Zelensky told attendees at the Aspen Security Forum as Ukrainian forces attempt to retake ground from entrenched Russian troops. We are already going through some mine sites and clearing those areas, Zelensky said. The United States plans to announce a new $400 million military assistance program for Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified US officials. The Post could not independently verify the report. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine’s use of cluster munitions had an impact on the Russian defences. Human rights groups have criticized the US supply of widely banned ammunition, and some NATO allies have said they disagree with the move. The Post reported this week that Ukraine has begun using US-supplied munitions in the southeast. President Biden elevated CIA Director William J. Burns to his cabinet. The symbolic move doesn’t give Burns new authority, but it will be read as a victory for the CIA and it reflects the central role the spy chief played in the administration’s foreign policy and his key role as a messenger to Russia, reports The Posts Shane Harris. Russia and China are conducting naval exercises in the waters between South Korea and Japan which end on Sunday. The drills involve anti-submarine warfare maneuvers, ensuring secure communications in waters and airspace and joint artillery fire, according to Russian news agencies. Zelensky sacked the Ukrainian ambassador to Britain, according the bbc. Kyiv did not announce the reason for the dismissal of Vadym Prystaiko, who criticized the president’s response after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace suggested Ukraine should show gratitude for the security aid. Zelensky replied that we can wake up in the morning and thank the minister. Let him write to me and tell me how to thank him. Prystaiko called the remarks unhealthy sarcasm. Russia arrests Igor Girkin, former security guard who led operations in Ukraine: Girkin, a former Russian commander in Ukraine, was arrested for encouraging extremism. It is the first time that Moscow has taken action against a supporter of the war, but who has criticized the top brass and their often sloppy military strategy, reports Mary Ilyushina. Girkin is a former Federal Security Service, or FSB, officer and played a role in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. He is now accused of public calls for extremist activity online, Russian state news agencies reported. Offer this item gift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/07/22/russia-ukraine-war-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos