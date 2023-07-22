Politics
How China Has Gone Too Far – 19FortyFive
Over the past three decades, China has become the center of intense debate in US foreign policy circles. Beijing’s peaceful rise to power has turned into an aggressive excess of power in recent years, raising concerns about China’s future behavior as a great power. A closer look at the relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and the United States reveals a number of dynamics that could harm world peace.
In her recently published book, Overreach: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise, Susan L. Shirk, founding president of the 21st Century China Center, enters the debate, writing that China’s aggressive stance in global affairs and its relentless grip on domestic society are leading to what it fears most, a return to the politics of containment.
Specifically, Shirk asserts that Chinese President Xi Jinping is completely comfortable using China’s enormous market power and deep pockets to suck up cutting-edge technologies from abroad and into China. The goal of achieving autonomy in semiconductors, batteries and other critically important technologies has become increasingly apparent. With the hands of the state so blatantly orchestrating this massive effort, it’s no wonder China is provoking a backlash in the United States and Europe. This political reality and others like it, Shirk concludes, place a considerable burden on Chinese power, limiting its potential to portray itself as a peaceful actor.
How China Evolved as a Power
That’s fine as far as it goes, but it’s against the tumultuous history of China’s rise to power that Shirk’s book really shines. On this theme, the main argument of the authors is that the ease with which Xi overthrew 30 years of institutionalization reveals the opacity of the Chinese political system.
Throughout the book, Shirk develops his thesis along many lines. She first argues that the Xi government has gone too far and in doing so has weighed on the Chinese economy and generated global turbulence. His aggressive methods have damaged China’s global public image, prompting international backlash from many countries. Nations like Australia, she argues, have been particularly upset by China’s aggressive policies. When the Australian government called for a full international inquiry into the origins of the [COVID-19] virus, Chinese leaders punished it by cutting imports of Australian coal, wine, barley, lobsters, beef and cotton.
Additionally, Shirk illuminates the black box that is the CCP. Chinese leaders are resisting US calls for greater transparency, believing that letting Washington second guess its capabilities and intentions makes China look stronger. Yet by refusing to share information, Beijing puts itself at risk because its signals can be misinterpreted.
None of this bodes well for what she believes is China’s aspiration to become the world’s preeminent power. In fact, China’s growing aggressiveness and callousness, she concludes, has the perverse effect of disrupting the support China needs to maintain its role as a peaceful power.
A difficult vision of China
It is an ambitious book with much to commend. Shirk does an excellent job of using anecdotes from his experiences to illustrate his thesis that China is returning to the Mao era. His description of the pushback generated by Beijing’s domestic and international policies is remarkable. In Chapter 1 (Origins of Overreach), Shirk clearly describes China’s mistakes. The overreach began on three fronts: economics, social control and foreign policy, she writes. In Chapter 2 (Dengs Ghost), Shirk details the core problems of former Chinese President Deng Xiaopings. Although he dismantled much of the Soviet-style planning, Deng was reluctant to completely bury Mao. And he stopped short of establishing independent courts, legislature, business enterprises, media, or civil society that could check the overwhelming power of the CCP. The details highlighted throughout Shirks’ book show how the very policies China adopted to advance its vision generated precisely the kind of hostility they feared.
Like any ambitious book, however, this one rests on a number of assumptions, assertions and arguments that are likely to be challenged empirically. To begin with, while the book is analytically rich, it is riddled with contradictions. It paints a very detailed picture of a totalitarian China that remains silent on the subjects of human rights, democracy and foreign policy. But Shirk contradicts himself on how the United States should pursue its relationship with China in particular, on what aspects of Chinese politics and economics should be the focus of those seeking to mend the relationship. While we must speak out against Chinese government abuses, to do otherwise would be contrary to our identity as Americans, we must face the fact that we are unlikely to gain much ground on them, she writes. Shirk’s suggestion to speak out is contradicted by his own assertion that political reform in China will not be achieved by outside pressure. It is domestic demand, not foreign incitement, that drives political transformations. The belief seems to be that the world should speak out even knowing that there will be little or no change, while remaining complacent about China’s human rights abuses. Domestic demand for change in China has not achieved much over the past century. Indeed, the Tiananmen Square massacre was a direct reaction to the domestic demands of Chinese citizens. Overreach’s main flaw, then, is Shirk’s contradictory statements regarding the future of US policy toward China.
These shortcomings, however, are far from fatal. Shirk’s book is full of anecdotes, interviews, and analytical data that shed light on the black box that is the CCP. Overreach is a valuable contribution to international relations and foreign policy literature, articulating an analytical framework that promises to demystify Chinese actions on the world stage.
Andrew Latham is professor of international relations and political theory at Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN; a senior fellow at the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy in Ottawa, Canada; and a regular opinion contributor with The Hill, also in Washington, DC. Shweta Shankar is a research fellow in the Department of Political Science at Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/07/how-china-overreached/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How China Has Gone Too Far – 19FortyFive
- This Hyderabad band is killing gigs and winning hearts
- Dennis and Parker nominated for NCAA Woman Of The Year Award
- Study Finds Weekend-only Training May Promote Heart Health
- Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky warns of global food crisis without Black Sea grain deal
- AGO set to retain public trust on 63rd birthday: President
- UK can still attend the stock market party this year
- Mary Kom actress Lin Laishram slams Bollywood celebrities condemning Manipur incident
- 5 Fashion Lessons From Gen Z I Learned As A Millennial
- Treasure on corners in Chengdu enrich people’s sports life – Xinhua
- Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor catch up to watch Christopher Nolan’s movie [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]
- Covid-19 messages recovered from Boris Johnson’s old phone