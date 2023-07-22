How China Has Gone Too Far – 19FortyFive

Over the past three decades, China has become the center of intense debate in US foreign policy circles. Beijing’s peaceful rise to power has turned into an aggressive excess of power in recent years, raising concerns about China’s future behavior as a great power. A closer look at the relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and the United States reveals a number of dynamics that could harm world peace.

In her recently published book, Overreach: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise, Susan L. Shirk, founding president of the 21st Century China Center, enters the debate, writing that China’s aggressive stance in global affairs and its relentless grip on domestic society are leading to what it fears most, a return to the politics of containment.

Specifically, Shirk asserts that Chinese President Xi Jinping is completely comfortable using China’s enormous market power and deep pockets to suck up cutting-edge technologies from abroad and into China. The goal of achieving autonomy in semiconductors, batteries and other critically important technologies has become increasingly apparent. With the hands of the state so blatantly orchestrating this massive effort, it’s no wonder China is provoking a backlash in the United States and Europe. This political reality and others like it, Shirk concludes, place a considerable burden on Chinese power, limiting its potential to portray itself as a peaceful actor.

How China Evolved as a Power

That’s fine as far as it goes, but it’s against the tumultuous history of China’s rise to power that Shirk’s book really shines. On this theme, the main argument of the authors is that the ease with which Xi overthrew 30 years of institutionalization reveals the opacity of the Chinese political system.

Throughout the book, Shirk develops his thesis along many lines. She first argues that the Xi government has gone too far and in doing so has weighed on the Chinese economy and generated global turbulence. His aggressive methods have damaged China’s global public image, prompting international backlash from many countries. Nations like Australia, she argues, have been particularly upset by China’s aggressive policies. When the Australian government called for a full international inquiry into the origins of the [COVID-19] virus, Chinese leaders punished it by cutting imports of Australian coal, wine, barley, lobsters, beef and cotton.

Additionally, Shirk illuminates the black box that is the CCP. Chinese leaders are resisting US calls for greater transparency, believing that letting Washington second guess its capabilities and intentions makes China look stronger. Yet by refusing to share information, Beijing puts itself at risk because its signals can be misinterpreted.

None of this bodes well for what she believes is China’s aspiration to become the world’s preeminent power. In fact, China’s growing aggressiveness and callousness, she concludes, has the perverse effect of disrupting the support China needs to maintain its role as a peaceful power.

A difficult vision of China

It is an ambitious book with much to commend. Shirk does an excellent job of using anecdotes from his experiences to illustrate his thesis that China is returning to the Mao era. His description of the pushback generated by Beijing’s domestic and international policies is remarkable. In Chapter 1 (Origins of Overreach), Shirk clearly describes China’s mistakes. The overreach began on three fronts: economics, social control and foreign policy, she writes. In Chapter 2 (Dengs Ghost), Shirk details the core problems of former Chinese President Deng Xiaopings. Although he dismantled much of the Soviet-style planning, Deng was reluctant to completely bury Mao. And he stopped short of establishing independent courts, legislature, business enterprises, media, or civil society that could check the overwhelming power of the CCP. The details highlighted throughout Shirks’ book show how the very policies China adopted to advance its vision generated precisely the kind of hostility they feared.

Like any ambitious book, however, this one rests on a number of assumptions, assertions and arguments that are likely to be challenged empirically. To begin with, while the book is analytically rich, it is riddled with contradictions. It paints a very detailed picture of a totalitarian China that remains silent on the subjects of human rights, democracy and foreign policy. But Shirk contradicts himself on how the United States should pursue its relationship with China in particular, on what aspects of Chinese politics and economics should be the focus of those seeking to mend the relationship. While we must speak out against Chinese government abuses, to do otherwise would be contrary to our identity as Americans, we must face the fact that we are unlikely to gain much ground on them, she writes. Shirk’s suggestion to speak out is contradicted by his own assertion that political reform in China will not be achieved by outside pressure. It is domestic demand, not foreign incitement, that drives political transformations. The belief seems to be that the world should speak out even knowing that there will be little or no change, while remaining complacent about China’s human rights abuses. Domestic demand for change in China has not achieved much over the past century. Indeed, the Tiananmen Square massacre was a direct reaction to the domestic demands of Chinese citizens. Overreach’s main flaw, then, is Shirk’s contradictory statements regarding the future of US policy toward China.

These shortcomings, however, are far from fatal. Shirk’s book is full of anecdotes, interviews, and analytical data that shed light on the black box that is the CCP. Overreach is a valuable contribution to international relations and foreign policy literature, articulating an analytical framework that promises to demystify Chinese actions on the world stage.

Andrew Latham is professor of international relations and political theory at Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN; a senior fellow at the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy in Ottawa, Canada; and a regular opinion contributor with The Hill, also in Washington, DC. Shweta Shankar is a research fellow in the Department of Political Science at Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN.