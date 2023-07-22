Boris Johnson slams BBC over Coutts scandal and issues major warning to NatWest boss | United Kingdom | News





Boris Johnson has accused the BBC of effectively colluding with Coutts Bank to smear Nigel Farage by helping to spread a lie concocted by the financial organisation. The BBC’s Simon Jack was one of the first reporters to report that Coutts had closed the former MEP’s accounts due to a lack of funds. In his report, the economics editor said he was told by bank sources that the decision was not political and purely financial. Mr Jack claimed Mr Farage had ‘fallen below the wealth limit’ and had therefore been asked to leave. However, an internal file on the former UKIP leader compiled by the prestigious bank contradicted this claim and suggested he was expelled because of his political views.

In an opinion piece for the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson noted that the BBC reporter had attended a Correspondents’ Charity Dinner at the Langham Hotel the night before Coutts’ story hit the headlines. Mr Jack sat next to NatWest group leader Dame Alison Rose at the dinner, and eyewitnesses said they were deep in conversation throughout the event. NatWest owns Coutts Bank, which requires its customers to hold at least 3 million in savings, or borrow or invest at least 1 million from the bank. The former British Prime Minister had no doubts what they were talking about and accused the BBC editor of not asking his neighbor tough questions over dinner. ‘I was unable to listen in on the conversation between NatWest Group boss Dame Alison Rose and BBC editor Simon Jack,’ Mr Johnson wrote. “They happened to be sitting next to each other and, according to eyewitnesses, they were obviously having a good old time.

Mr Farage then made a subject access request to Coutts for a copy of a 36-page internal document about himself compiled by the risk committee. By doing so, he was able to expose the lie about his expulsion from the bank, proving that the decision was political. In the filing, bank executives acknowledged that Mr Farage had sufficient funds in his accounts, but expressed concern about his political views and the negative effect they could have on their reputation. They concluded that his values ​​did not align with theirs, pointing to his continued support for Donald Trump and his views on race and immigration, among other things. Mr Johnson said the scandal had been ‘disastrous’ for the reputation of Britain’s financial services.

He asked why anyone would put their money in London if “a woke committee” could suddenly and arbitrarily close their account. In conclusion, he urged Mr. Farage to establish all the facts about how a false impression of his financial accounts was leaked to the media. And in a stern warning to Lady Rose, he said if she was complicit in the smear campaign then she should walk.

